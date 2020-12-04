Oh Santa remix natalizio: Mariah Carey,Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson

“ Oh Santa !”, questo il titolo del brano, accompagna lo speciale “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” , su Apple TV+ il 4 dicembre. Un evento attesissimo che, oltre alle tre artiste, vanta in scaletta Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris e i figli gemelli di Carey, Moroccan e Monroe.

Nel video, Mariah prende il microfono centrale e chiama le amiche per aiutarla a cantare la ricerca dell'amore a Natale. Coi loro scintillanti abiti verdi, le tre intonano a turno le strofe della canzone, prima di unire le forze nel ritornello orecchiabile "Oh, Oh, Oh / Babbo Natale verrà e ti farà mio questo Natale”.

“Oh Santa!” non è un nuovo brano. È il remix di un grande classico di Mariah Carey , uscito nel 2010 come primo singolo dell'album natalizio “Merry Christmas II You”. Ora, il brano viene riproposto con le voci di Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson .

“Oh Santa!”, il testo

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine

Oh Santa

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine

Oh Santa

Santa

If you get this letter

Won’t you help me out

I know you’re kinda busy with your elves right now

And I don’t know how

You do the things you do while I sleep on Christmas eve

But it’s amazing

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

Because every time I see Christmas lights

I feel this burn inside

And I just can’t take it

I saw them shopping last week

And his new girl was so bleak

And then I swore to myself

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night

Oh oh oh

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine, oh oh oh

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night

Oh Santa

I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year

So I hope Rudolph and them all the 8 reindeer

Get you safely here

So you can scoop him up

And scoop him right down my chimney

I’ve been really, really, really good this year

So put on that red suit and make him appear

Make this Christmas cheer

Just ain’t the same without my baby

Come on Oh Kris Kringle send me help

They say it’s unrealistic

But I believe in you Saint Nick

So grant this wish for me right quick

Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night

Oh oh oh

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine, oh oh oh

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night

Oh Santa!

Oh Santa Claus

If you get this letter

Please don’t make me wait

Cause all December I’ll be counting down the days

So hop on your sleigh

I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies

The trees all sparkly and gold

But inside I feel so cold

So soon as you leave the North Pole

Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine oh oh oh

oh oh oh this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine oh oh oh

Santa’s gonna come and make you mine, mine