Oh Santa remix natalizio: Mariah Carey,Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson

Il debutto del singolo è il fulcro del “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, il 4 dicembre su Apple TV+
L’annuncio risale allo scorso novembre: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson insieme per un singolo natalizio.
“Oh Santa!”, questo il titolo del brano, accompagna lo speciale “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, su Apple TV+ il 4 dicembre. Un evento attesissimo che, oltre alle tre artiste, vanta in scaletta Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris e i figli gemelli di Carey, Moroccan e Monroe.
Il remix di un grande classico
approfondimento
Per Mariah Carey "All I Want For Christmas are biscuits"
“Oh Santa!” non è un nuovo brano. È il remix di un grande classico di Mariah Carey, uscito nel 2010 come primo singolo dell'album natalizio “Merry Christmas II You”. Ora, il brano viene riproposto con le voci di Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson.
Nel video, Mariah prende il microfono centrale e chiama le amiche per aiutarla a cantare la ricerca dell'amore a Natale. Coi loro scintillanti abiti verdi, le tre intonano a turno le strofe della canzone, prima di unire le forze nel ritornello orecchiabile "Oh, Oh, Oh / Babbo Natale verrà e ti farà mio questo Natale”.
“Oh Santa!”, il testo
approfondimento
Mariah Carey festeggia i 30 anni di carriera con 16 vinili
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine
Oh Santa
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine
Oh Santa
Santa
If you get this letter
Won’t you help me out
I know you’re kinda busy with your elves right now
And I don’t know how
You do the things you do while I sleep on Christmas eve
But it’s amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this burn inside
And I just can’t take it
I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night
Oh oh oh
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine, oh oh oh
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa
I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year
So I hope Rudolph and them all the 8 reindeer
Get you safely here
So you can scoop him up
And scoop him right down my chimney
I’ve been really, really, really good this year
So put on that red suit and make him appear
Make this Christmas cheer
Just ain’t the same without my baby
Come on Oh Kris Kringle send me help
They say it’s unrealistic
But I believe in you Saint Nick
So grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night
Oh oh oh
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine, oh oh oh
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa!
Oh Santa Claus
If you get this letter
Please don’t make me wait
Cause all December I’ll be counting down the days
So hop on your sleigh
I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies
The trees all sparkly and gold
But inside I feel so cold
So soon as you leave the North Pole
Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine oh oh oh
oh oh oh this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine oh oh oh
Santa’s gonna come and make you mine, mine