American Music Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori

Dalla vittoria di Taylor Swift come Artist of the Year ai tre trionfi dell’inarrestabile The Weeknd fino alla vittoria di Lady Gaga nella categoria Electronic Dance Music
Taraji P. Henson ha condotto la quarantottesima edizione degli American Music Awards, la cerimonia che ogni anno attira l’attenzione mediatica di tutto il mondo premiando gli artisti che si sono maggiormente distinti nei dodici mesi precedenti
American Music Awards: le vittorie
approfondimento
Super Bowl 2021, The Weeknd sarà il protagonista dell'Halftime Show
Il Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles ha ospitato l’evento che ha visto il trionfo di Taylor Swift, The Weeknd e Dan + Shay, tutti premiati con tre riconoscimenti.
Il 26 ottobre la produzione ha annunciato le nomination svelando gli artisti che si sarebbero dati battaglia in una delle premiazioni più attese dell’anno, The Weeknd, prossimo protagonista dell’atteso Halftime Show del Superbowl, si è presentato ai nastri di partenza con ben otto candidature, sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda Roddy Rich.
approfondimento
Apple Music Awards, un altro trionfo per Taylor Swift
L’ambito trofeo Artist of the Year è stato conquistato da Taylor Swift che ha trionfato anche nelle categorie Favorite Music Video e Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock, mentre il premio Favorite Album - Pop/Rock è andato a Harry Styles grazie al suo ultimo disco Fine Line.
The Weeknd, reduce dal successo del video clip di Hawái Remix in duetto con Maluma, ha avuto la meglio nelle categorie Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favorite Song Soul/R&B e Favorite Album Soul/R&B. Una vittoria anche per la voce di Chromatica (FOTO) che ha trionfato come Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music superando Kygo e Marshmello.
approfondimento
Maluma & The Weeknd, è uscito il video di Hawái Remix
Ecco tutte le vittorie degli American Music Awards 2020:
- Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
- Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift, Cardigan
- Favorite Female Artist Pop-Rock: Taylor Swift
- New Artist of the Year: Doja Cat
- Collaboration of the Year: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours
- Favorite Social Artist: BTS
- Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music: Lady Gaga
- Favorite Male Artist Pop-Rock: Justin Bieber
- Favorite Duo or Group Pop-Rock: BTS
- Favorite Album Pop-Rock: Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Favorite Song Pop-Rock: Dua Lipa, Don’t Start Now
- Favorite Male Artist Country: Kane Brown
- Favorite Female Artist Country: Maren Morris
- Favorite Duo or Group Country: Dan + Shay
- Favorite Album Country: Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
- Favorite Song Country: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours e Maren Morris, The Bones
- Favorite Male Artist Rap-Hip Hop: Juice WRLD
- Favorite Female Artist Rap-Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
- Favorite Album Rap-Hip Hop: Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
- Favorite Song Rap-Hip Hop: Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, WAP
- Favorite Male Artist Soul-R&B: The Weeknd
- Favorite Female Artist Soul-R&B: Doja Cat
- Favorite Album Soul-R&B: The Weeknd, After Hours
- Favorite Song Soul-R&B: The Weeknd, Heartless
- Favorite Male Artist Latin: Bad Bunny
- Favorite Female Artist Latin: Becky G
- Favorite Album Latin: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Favorite Song Latin: Karol G & Nicki Minaj, Tusa
- Favorite Artist Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots
- Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary: Jonas Brothers
- Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle
- Favorite Soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album