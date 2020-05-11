Bob Marley, le frasi più belle delle sue canzoni

Le frasi più belle firmate Bob Marley: le parole delle canzoni reggae più famose di sempre
Sono passati 39 anni dall’addio di Bob Marley, che l’11 maggio 1981 ci lasciava a soli 36 anni. Assoluta icona della musica reggae e attivista impegnato nella lotta contro l’oppressione politica e razziale, dai primi riconoscimenti nella sua Giamaica arrivò ben presto al successo mondiale. Il rasta più famoso di tutti i tempi ci ha lasciato un’eredità musicale immensa, a cui hanno reso omaggio artisti di ogni genere con tantissime cover: dai Fugees a Eric Clapton, da Stevie Wonder a Annie Lennox, da John Legend a Johnny Cash e Joe Strummer. Ecco il nostro viaggio tra le canzoni di un cantautore senza tempo, le frasi più belle dei testi firmati Bob Marley.
Three Little Birds
Rise up this morning
Smiled with the rising sun
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singing sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Saying, "This is my message to you"
Singing: "Don't worry about a thing
Cause every little thing is gonna be alright”.
No Woman, No Cry
Everything's going to be alright
Everything's going to be alright
Everything's going to be alright
So no woman, no cry
No woman, no cry, I say
Oh little, oh little darling, don't shed no tears
No woman, no cry.
Could You Be Loved
We've got a mind of our own
So go to hell if what you're thinking isn’t right!
Love would never leave us alone
A-yin the darkness there must come out to light
Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved, wo yeah! - and be loved?
The road of life is rocky and you may stumble too
So while you point your fingers someone else is judging you
Love your brotherman!
Jamming
No bullet can stop us now, we neither beg nor we won't bow;
Neither can be bought nor sold
We all defend the right; Jah - Jah children must unite:
Your life is worth much more than gold
We're jammin' (Jammin', jammin', jammin')
And we're jammin' in the name of the Lord
We're jammin' (Jammin', jammin', jammin')
We're jammin' right straight from yard.
Redemption Song
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds!
Have no fear for atomic energy
'Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the book
Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs.
Is This Love
I want to love you and treat you right
I want to love you every day and every night
We'll be together with a roof right over our heads
We'll share the shelter of my single bed
We'll share the same room, yeah!
For Jah provide the bread
Is this love - is this love - is this love
Is this love that I'm feeling?
Natural Mystic
One and all got to face reality now
Though I've tried to find the answer to all the questions they ask
Though I know it's impossible to go living through the past
Don't tell no lie
There's a natural mystic blowing through the air
Can't keep them down
If you listen carefully now you will hear.
One Love
One love
One heart
Let's get together and feel alright
Hear the children crying (One love)
hear the children crying (One heart)
Saying: give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel alright
Saying: let's get together and feel alright.