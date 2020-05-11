Bob Marley, le frasi più belle delle sue canzoni

Sono passati 39 anni dall’addio di Bob Marley, che l’11 maggio 1981 ci lasciava a soli 36 anni. Assoluta icona della musica reggae e attivista impegnato nella lotta contro l’oppressione politica e razziale, dai primi riconoscimenti nella sua Giamaica arrivò ben presto al successo mondiale. Il rasta più famoso di tutti i tempi ci ha lasciato un’eredità musicale immensa, a cui hanno reso omaggio artisti di ogni genere con tantissime cover: dai Fugees a Eric Clapton, da Stevie Wonder a Annie Lennox, da John Legend a Johnny Cash e Joe Strummer. Ecco il nostro viaggio tra le canzoni di un cantautore senza tempo, le frasi più belle dei testi firmati Bob Marley.

Three Little Birds

Rise up this morning

Smiled with the rising sun

Three little birds

Pitch by my doorstep

Singing sweet songs

Of melodies pure and true

Saying, "This is my message to you"

Singing: "Don't worry about a thing

Cause every little thing is gonna be alright”.

No Woman, No Cry

Everything's going to be alright

Everything's going to be alright

Everything's going to be alright

So no woman, no cry

No woman, no cry, I say

Oh little, oh little darling, don't shed no tears

No woman, no cry.

Could You Be Loved

We've got a mind of our own

So go to hell if what you're thinking isn’t right!

Love would never leave us alone

A-yin the darkness there must come out to light

Could you be loved and be loved?

Could you be loved, wo yeah! - and be loved?

The road of life is rocky and you may stumble too

So while you point your fingers someone else is judging you

Love your brotherman!

Jamming

No bullet can stop us now, we neither beg nor we won't bow;

Neither can be bought nor sold

We all defend the right; Jah - Jah children must unite:

Your life is worth much more than gold

We're jammin' (Jammin', jammin', jammin')

And we're jammin' in the name of the Lord

We're jammin' (Jammin', jammin', jammin')

We're jammin' right straight from yard.

Redemption Song

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our minds!

Have no fear for atomic energy

'Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Some say it's just a part of it

We've got to fulfill the book

Won't you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

'Cause all I ever have

Redemption songs.

Is This Love

I want to love you and treat you right

I want to love you every day and every night

We'll be together with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah!

For Jah provide the bread

Is this love - is this love - is this love

Is this love that I'm feeling?

Natural Mystic

One and all got to face reality now

Though I've tried to find the answer to all the questions they ask

Though I know it's impossible to go living through the past

Don't tell no lie

There's a natural mystic blowing through the air

Can't keep them down

If you listen carefully now you will hear.

One Love

One love

One heart

Let's get together and feel alright

Hear the children crying (One love)

hear the children crying (One heart)

Saying: give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel alright

Saying: let's get together and feel alright.