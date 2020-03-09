Demi Lovato, il nuovo singolo è I Love Me: il testo

@Getty Images

Demi Lovato è tornata. La popstar ha pubblicato il singolo “I Love Me ” che segna il suo grande ritorno sulla scena discografica mondiale. La voce di “Tell Me You Love Me” si prepara a scalare le classifiche in ogni angolo del pianeta, scopriamo insieme il testo della canzone .

Saper risorgere come l’arabe fenice, questo il messaggio lanciato da Demi Lovato nel singolo che segna ufficialmente il suo ritorno sulla scena discografica internazionale. La voce di “Cool For The Summer” ha appena pubblicato il brano “I Love Me”, un inno alla consapevolezza e al sapere amare sé stessi.

Demi Lovato è tornata con il nuovo singolo “I Love Me”

Demi Lovato è una delle artiste di maggior popolarità dell’ultimo decennio. Nel corso degli anni la cantante ha collezionato numerosi successi conquistando anche una nomination ai prestigiosi Grammy Awards; ora, la cantante e attrice è finalmente pronta per il grande comeback dopo il difficile periodo affrontato lo scorso anno.

Il nuovo singolo è “I Love Me”, una potente ballad che ripercorre gli ultimi mesi della cantante tra periodi bui e voglia di ripartire. Pochi giorni fa la popstar (qui potete trovare tutte le sue foto più belle) ha pubblicato il video ufficiale della canzone che vanta già più di undici milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

Il filmato vede la protagonista ripercorrere alcune tappe fondamentali della sua vita, dalla grande esplosione mediatica al fianco dei Jonas Brothers al primo provino con sua madre passando per l’era discografica di “Confident” e all’overdose del 2019.

“I Love Me”: il testo della canzone

Demi Lovato ha quindi scelto di mostrarsi al pubblico senza filtri lanciando un brano dal forte messaggio positivo. Scopriamo insieme il testo di “I Love Me”:

Flippin' through all of these magazines

Tellin' me who I'm supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not

I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat (Every single day)

Feelin' myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I'm way too good at listening (Listening)

All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy)

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)

I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I'm a ten out of ten even when I forget

I, I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)

I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I'm a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)

I, I, I, I, I (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

