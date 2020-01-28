Justin Bieber ha annunciato che il suo nuovo album “Changes” sarà disponibile dal 14 febbraio. A cinque anni di distanza da “Purpose”, arriva quindi il quinto album in studio della popstar che ha accompagnato il lancio della docuserie “Seasons”, visibile su YouTube, presentando anche "Get Me", una nuova traccia estratta da “Changes” e che vede la partecipazione di Kehlani. La scorsa settimana Justin Bieber ha presentato l'album durante un evento privato a Los Angeles, con il presidente della Def Jam Paul Rosenberg, manager di lunga data e sua moglie Hailey. Il progetto discografico che vede il ritorno dell’artista è stato anticipato da “Yummy” che ha raggiunto il secondo posto in classifica negli Stati Uniti. Sempre Justin Bieber ha annunciato il suo ritorno anche in concerto con un lungo tour in programma negli Stati Uniti e che inizierà a maggio. Una notizia attesa da tempo da parte dei fan che non vedevano l’artista in concerto dal 2017. Infatti il cantante canadese aveva interrotto in anticipo il tour “Purpose World Tour” a causa della troppa pressione.

Il testo di “Get Me”

"Come esseri umani siamo imperfetti. Il mio passato, i miei errori e tutte le cose che ho passato: ora credo di essere esattamente dove dovrei essere", con questo messaggio pubblicato per il nuovo anno, Justin Bieber aveva annunciato un 2020 ricco di progetti e di musica. Nell’ultimo anno il cantante ha dato vita a collaborazioni con altri artisti: “I Don’t Care” con Ed Sheeran, “Bad Guy remix” con Billie Eilish e “10.000 hours” con Dan + Shay. Questo il testo di “Get Me”, estratto dall’album “Changes”:

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

See, you lookin' beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you're asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we're on the same wave, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Ooh, there's so much chemistry

Like a chemist how you finishin' my sentences

In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy

How 'bout reapin' all the benefits? Yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

[Pre-Chorus: Both, Kehlani & Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that's why you send me)

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)

[Chorus: Both & Justin Bieber]

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)

[Outro: Kehlani & Justin Bieber]

Oh, you get me, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah.