MTV EMA 2019: tutti gli artisti in nomination

Sono aperte le votazioni per gli MTV EMA 2019: quest’anno le premiazioni si terranno domenica 3 novembre al FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre di Siviglia, in Andalusia. Sarà la quarta volta, e per il secondo anno consecutivo, che la Spagna ospiterà lo show degli Europe Music Awards firmato MTV. Ecco tutti gli artisti in nomination nelle varie categorie in gara.
MTV EMA 2019: le nomination per tutte le categorie
L’artista che vanta più nomination per l’edizione 2019 degli MTV EMA è Ariana Grande, candidata in ben sette categorie tra cui “Best Artist”, “Best Song” e “Best Video”. La seguono a ruota, con sei nomination a testa, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes e Lil Nas X. Si fa sentire forte anche la presenza di J Balvin, in gara per cinque statuette, Taylor Swift e Lizzo, con quattro nomination ciascuna. Nelle categorie “regionali” troviamo anche il “Best Italian Act”, dove quest’anno si sfideranno Coez, Salmo, Mahmood, Elodie ed Elettra Lamborghini. Di seguito riportiamo tutte nomination agli MTV EMA 2019:
Best Video
Ariana Grande "thank u, next"
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Lil Nas X "Old Town Road (Remix)" ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin "Con Altura" ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift "ME!" ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Song
Ariana Grande "7 rings"
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Lil Nas X "Old Town Road (Remix)" ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Best Collaboration
BTS, Halsey "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
ROSALÍA, J Balvin "Con Altura" ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha "Call You Mine"
Best New
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Best Live
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
Best Rock
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Best Hip-Hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Look
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Best Italian Act
Coez
Elodie
Elettra Lamborghini
Mahmood
Salmo
Dove guardare gli MTV EMA 2019
La premiazione degli MTV EMA 2019 si terrà domenica 3 novembre in Spagna, al FIBES di Siviglia. L’evento verrà trasmesso in diretta su MTV, canale 130 di Sky, in 180 paesi. Le votazioni saranno aperte fino alle ore 23:59 di sabato 2 novembre.