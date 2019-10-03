MTV EMA 2019: tutti gli artisti in nomination

Annunciati tutti gli artisti in nomination agli MTV EMA 2019: ecco tutti i nomi dei candidati in ogni categoria

Sono aperte le votazioni per gli MTV EMA 2019: quest’anno le premiazioni si terranno domenica 3 novembre al FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre di Siviglia, in Andalusia. Sarà la quarta volta, e per il secondo anno consecutivo, che la Spagna ospiterà lo show degli Europe Music Awards firmato MTV. Ecco tutti gli artisti in nomination nelle varie categorie in gara.

MTV EMA 2019: le nomination per tutte le categorie

L’artista che vanta più nomination per l’edizione 2019 degli MTV EMA è Ariana Grande, candidata in ben sette categorie tra cui “Best Artist”, “Best Song” e “Best Video”. La seguono a ruota, con sei nomination a testa, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes e Lil Nas X. Si fa sentire forte anche la presenza di J Balvin, in gara per cinque statuette, Taylor Swift e Lizzo, con quattro nomination ciascuna. Nelle categorie “regionali” troviamo anche il “Best Italian Act”, dove quest’anno si sfideranno Coez, Salmo, Mahmood, Elodie ed Elettra Lamborghini. Di seguito riportiamo tutte nomination agli MTV EMA 2019:

Best Video

Ariana Grande "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X "Old Town Road (Remix)" ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin "Con Altura" ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift "ME!" ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Song

Ariana Grande "7 rings"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X "Old Town Road (Remix)" ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello "Señorita"

Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

ROSALÍA, J Balvin "Con Altura" ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha "Call You Mine"

Best New

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Look

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Push

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Best Italian Act

Coez

Elodie

Elettra Lamborghini

Mahmood

Salmo

Dove guardare gli MTV EMA 2019

La premiazione degli MTV EMA 2019 si terrà domenica 3 novembre in Spagna, al FIBES di Siviglia. L’evento verrà trasmesso in diretta su MTV, canale 130 di Sky, in 180 paesi. Le votazioni saranno aperte fino alle ore 23:59 di sabato 2 novembre.