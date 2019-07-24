MTV Video Music Awards 2019: tutti gli artisti in nomination

Si avvicina il momento di celebrazione annuale degli MTV Video Music Awards, che per l’edizione 2019 si terranno per la prima volta in New Jersey, sul palco del Prudential Center di Newark. L’evento sarà presentato dal comico italo-americano Sebastian Maniscalco; l’appuntamento è per il 26 agosto alle ore 21:00 (ora locale del NJ), con messa in onda in diretta su MTV (canale 130 di Sky). Tenendo conto del fuso orario italiano, la celebrazione verrà trasmessa nel nostro Paese alle ore 03:00 del 27 agosto. Le votazioni sono già aperte sul sito ufficiale di MTV ed è possibile dare un massimo di 10 voti per categoria. Quest’anno tra gli artisti più nominati troviamo Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift, entrambe con 10 nomination, seguite a ruota dall’astro nascente del pop a tinte scure Billie Eilish (9 nomination). In attesa di scoprire chi porterà a casa gli ambiti premi, ecco tutti gli artisti in nomination nelle categorie in gara agli MTV VMA 2019:

Video of the year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Artist of the year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the year

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Best new artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Push artist of the year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best pop

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Khalid - "Talk"

Best rock

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"

twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

Best hip hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Cardi B – "Money"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

Best k-pop

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

Monsta X ft. French Montana

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"

Best latin

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"

Maluma – "Mala Mía"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Best dance

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity"

Video for good

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Best direction

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over" – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

Best editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – "Almeda" – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Best art direction

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Best choreography

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – "Almeda" – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Choreography by Rie Hata

Best cinematography