Kim Kardashian ha perso follower dopo il dissing di Taylor Swift

Nel brano Taylor Swift canta: “All that time you were throwing punches / I was building something / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel”. L’artista prosegue: “I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool / I built a legacy that you can't undo / But when I count the scars / There's a moment of truth / That there wouldn't be this / If there hadn't been you”.

In seguito alla distribuzione della canzone, il profilo Instagram di Kim Kardashian ha perso 100.000 follower.