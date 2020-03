Day 7 after #COVID diagnosis. Cough & weakness got worse (again), still no dyspnea. No fever. SpO2 96%. #POCUS update: similar to yesterday - thick pleural line, b-lines & consolidations tend to resolve. On paracetamol + HCQ. Stopped NSAIDs. #mycoviddiary @TomasVillen

