È morto all’età di 27 anni Khagendra Thapa Magar, l’uomo più basso del mondo (67,08 centimetri) in grado di camminare, secondo il Guinness World Records (GWR). Nato in Nepal nel distretto di Baglung, è deceduto in ospedale a causa di una polmonite, riporta la Bbc.

La storia di Magar

Magar, racconta la Bbc, è stato notato per la prima volta all’età di 14 anni ed è stato portato in alcune fiere dove veniva pagato per essere fotografato. Poi, nel 2010, al compimento del suo 18esimo compleanno, il GWR ha registrato il suo record e Magar ha iniziato a viaggiare per il mondo per diverse apparizioni televisive. In seguito ha perso il suo titolo contro il connazionale Chandra Bahadur Dangi, ma gli è stato restituito alla morte di Dangi.

Il tributo del Guinness World Records

"Siamo terribilmente tristi”, si legge in un post Instagram del GWR che riporta le parole del caporedattore Craig Glenday, che per primo aveva incontrato Magar nel 2010. "Il suo sorriso smagliante è stato così contagioso che ha sciolto i cuori di chiunque lo incontrasse. Come per molte persone di bassa statura, la vita può essere difficile quando si pesa solo 6 kg e non ci si adatta al mondo costruito per la persona media. Ma Khagendra di certo non ha lasciato che le sue piccole dimensioni gli impedissero di ottenere il massimo dalla vita. È stato un onore conoscere lui e la sua famiglia e un privilegio condividere la sua storia con il mondo”.

Il successore

Il GWR divide le persone più basse del mondo in due categorie: quelle che possono muoversi e quelle che non possono. Nella seconda categoria il record è di Junrey Balawing (59,93 centimetri), mentre nella prima il successore di Magar è il colombiano Edward Hernandez, alto 70,21 centimetri.