The Game Awards, The Last of Us Parte 2 trionfa come gioco dell’anno

Il titolo di Naughty Dog ha vinto anche altri sei riconoscimenti: “Best Game Direction”, “Best Narrative”, Best Audio Design”, “Best Performance” (per l’interpretazione di Laura Bailey nei panni di Abby), “Innovation in Accessibility” e “Best Action/Adventure”

Dopo aver trionfato ai Golden Joystick Awards , The Last of Us Parte 2 ha fatto incetta di premi anche ai The Game Awards. Nonostante l’agguerrita competizione con titoli come Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades e Doom Eternal, il gioco di Naughty Dog è riuscito anche in questa occasione a portarsi a casa l’ambito “trofeo” di “Game of the Year”. Oltre a questo riconoscimento, l’avventura di Ellie ne ha vinti altri sei: “Best Game Direction”, “Best Narrative”, Best Audio Design”, “Best Performance” (per l’interpretazione di Laura Bailey nei panni di Abby), “Innovation in Accessibility” e “Best Action/Adventure”. In totale, il gioco ha vinto in sette delle dieci categorie in cui era stato nominato: un ottimo risultato, che conferma la bontà del lavoro svolto da Naughty Dog.

Tutti i vincitori

approfondimento

The Last of Us Parte 2 trionfa ai Golden Joystick Awards

Ghost of Tsushima è stato premiato dal pubblico come gioco dell’anno prima dell’inizio dell’evento (premio “Player’s Voice”) e nel corso dei The Game Awards ha trionfato anche nella categoria “Best Art Direction”. Anche Final Fantasy VII Remake ha portato a casa due riconoscimenti: “Best Score and Music” e “Best Role Playing”. Doppietta anche per Hades, che ha vinto come “Best Indie” e “Best action”.



Ecco tutti gli altri vincitori:

• Games for Impact: Tell Me Why

• Best Ongoing: No Man’s Sky

• Best Mobile Game: Among Us

• Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• Best VR/AR: Half-Life: Alyx

• Best Fighting: Mortal Kombat 11

• Best Family: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Best Sim/Strategy: Microsoft Flight Simulator

• Best Sports/Racing: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

• Best Multiplayer: Among Us

• Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia

• Content Creator of the Year: Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter

• Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

• Esports Athlete: Heo “Showmaker” Su

• Esports Coach: Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

• Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

• Esports Game: League of Legends

• Esports Host: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

• Esports Team: G2 Esports