Jonathan Moss Tucker (31 maggio 1981) è un attore statunitense originario di Boston, la capitale dello stato del Massachussets. Ed è proprio a Boston che è ambientata City on a Hill, la serie targata Showtime in onda il martedì sera alle 21.15 su Sky Atlantic in cui Tucker interpreta il rapinatore Frankie Ryan.
Jonathan Tucker con Mark O'Brien, che nella serie è Jimmy Ryan, il fratello di Frankie.
Dove l'abbiamo già visto? Nei film The Virgin Suicides, 100 Girls, Hostage, In the Valley of Elah, The Next Three Days, Charlie's Angels, e nelle serie tv The Black Donnellys, Parenthood, Kingdom, Justified, Westworld, Snowfall, e ovviamente City on a Hill.
Jonathan Tucker.