Let It Be dei Beatles, la cover di Marco Mengoni e il Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023: testoApprofondimenti
Il cantante, super favorito alla vittoria del Festival, ha scelto il celebre brano dei quattro di Liverpool per la serata duetti
In occasione della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2023 (SEGUI LA DIRETTA), Marco Mengoni ha scelto di duettare con il Kingdom Choir per la sua versione di Let It Be dei Beatles. Ecco il testo del celebre capolavoro dei quattro di Liverpool.
Let It Be dei Beatles, il testo
Should we do something else for a while, and come back in a bit
Or leave it, same as mine is, yeah
Oh, just let me get this, second clap
When I find myself in times of trouble
Mother Mary comes to me speaking words of wisdom
Let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Whisper words of wisdom
Let it be
When all the broken-hearted people
Living in the world agree, there will be an answer
Let it be
Although they may be parted
There is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be, yeah
Let it be
There will be an answer
Let it be
Oh, let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Whisper words of wisdom
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be, yeah
Let it be
There will be an answer
Let it be
And when the night is cloudy
There is still a light that shines on me
Shine until tomorrow
Let it be
I wake up to the sound of music
Mother Mary comes to me
There will be no sorrow
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
There will be no sorrow
Let it be
Let it be
Let it be
Yeah, Let it be
Yeah, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom
Let it be
Yes
How was that?
That was alright sound to me, it sounded wonderful, was good- (clear)
The last two, the last one?
The last one was a whole better for me
That was it, I think it was for me too
I didn't get quite the words I had written here though
That's alright
Marco Mengoni, il favorito alla vittoria
Marco Mengoni è tra i favoriti alla vittoria del Festival di Sanremo 2023 (LO SPECIALE). Durante l'esibizione della terza serata del Festival il cantante ha ricevuto la standing ovation da parte del pubblico, entusiasta del suo brano Due vite. Un consenso dimostrato anche dalla classifica, che lo ha sempre visto in testa. La canzone sanremese, inoltre, è entrata in prima posizione in tutte le classifiche digitali (Spotify Italia, Amazon Music, Apple Music e Itunes) e in Top 100 delle canzoni più ascoltate al mondo.