Il cantante, super favorito alla vittoria del Festival, ha scelto il celebre brano dei quattro di Liverpool per la serata duetti

In occasione della quarta serata del Festival di Sanremo 2023 (SEGUI LA DIRETTA), Marco Mengoni ha scelto di duettare con il Kingdom Choir per la sua versione di Let It Be dei Beatles. Ecco il testo del celebre capolavoro dei quattro di Liverpool.

Let It Be dei Beatles, il testo

Should we do something else for a while, and come back in a bit

Or leave it, same as mine is, yeah

Oh, just let me get this, second clap

When I find myself in times of trouble

Mother Mary comes to me speaking words of wisdom

Let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Whisper words of wisdom

Let it be

When all the broken-hearted people

Living in the world agree, there will be an answer

Let it be

Although they may be parted

There is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be, yeah

Let it be

There will be an answer

Let it be

Oh, let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Whisper words of wisdom

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be, yeah

Let it be

There will be an answer

Let it be

And when the night is cloudy

There is still a light that shines on me

Shine until tomorrow

Let it be

I wake up to the sound of music

Mother Mary comes to me

There will be no sorrow

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

There will be no sorrow

Let it be

Let it be

Let it be

Yeah, Let it be

Yeah, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom

Let it be

Yes

How was that?

That was alright sound to me, it sounded wonderful, was good- (clear)

The last two, the last one?

The last one was a whole better for me

That was it, I think it was for me too

I didn't get quite the words I had written here though

That's alright

Marco Mengoni, il favorito alla vittoria

Marco Mengoni è tra i favoriti alla vittoria del Festival di Sanremo 2023 (LO SPECIALE). Durante l'esibizione della terza serata del Festival il cantante ha ricevuto la standing ovation da parte del pubblico, entusiasta del suo brano Due vite. Un consenso dimostrato anche dalla classifica, che lo ha sempre visto in testa. La canzone sanremese, inoltre, è entrata in prima posizione in tutte le classifiche digitali (Spotify Italia, Amazon Music, Apple Music e Itunes) e in Top 100 delle canzoni più ascoltate al mondo.

