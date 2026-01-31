Offerte Sky
Grammy Awards 2026, le principali nomination e dove vedere la cerimonia di premiazione

Musica
Credits: immagine dal sito ufficiale dei Grammy Awards

Introduzione

La grande macchina dei Grammy Awards è pronta a rimettersi in moto. Dopo dodici mesi particolarmente intensi per l’industria discografica, segnati da uscite di enorme risonanza e da discussioni accese tra pubblico e critica, la musica internazionale si prepara alla sua notte più attesa.

 

Tra nuovi album di Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae e Olivia Dean, le classifiche sono state riscritte e il dibattito culturale si è acceso. Ora l’attenzione si concentra su chi, nel 2026, potrà ambire al celebre “grammofono”.

 

Di seguito, trovate tutto ciò che bisogna sapere sui Grammy Awards 2026: dalla data ufficiale alle modalità di visione, passando per le novità regolamentari e per le candidature più rilevanti nelle principali categorie. Ecco le nomination nelle categorie più importanti e le informazioni relative a dove e come seguire la cerimonia di premiazione. 

Quello che devi sapere

Data, orario e luogo della cerimonia

La 68ª edizione dei Grammy Awards andrà in scena domenica 1 febbraio 2026.

 

La cerimonia inizierà alle ore 17:00 PST, corrispondenti alle 02:00 di lunedì 2 febbraio in Italia. A fare da cornice all’evento sarà la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, sede ormai consolidata della manifestazione e punto di riferimento per i grandi appuntamenti dello spettacolo statunitense.

Dove seguire i Grammy Awards 2026

Negli Stati Uniti la serata dei Grammy Awards 2026 verrà trasmessa in diretta televisiva su CBS e sarà disponibile anche in streaming, sia live sia on demand, sulla piattaforma Paramount+.

 

Per il pubblico italiano non è stata ufficializzata una trasmissione televisiva dedicata, ma l’evento potrà essere seguito in streaming attraverso il sito live.GRAMMY.com e sul canale YouTube ufficiale della Recording Academy, garantendo così l’accesso globale alla cerimonia.

Album dell’anno

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Clipse, Pusha T e Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Registrazione dell’anno

Bad Bunny – DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar con SZA – Luther
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.

Canzone dell’anno

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Doechii – Anxiety
Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna e Rei Ami) – Golden da KPop Demon Hunters
Kendrick Lamar con SZA – Luther
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Migliore artista esordiente

Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young

Migliore performance pop da solista

Justin Bieber – Daises
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Lady Gaga – Disease
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Lola Young – Messy

Miglior album vocale pop

Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Teddy Swims – I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Migliore interpretazione pop di un duo o gruppo

Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna e Rei Ami) – Golden da KPop Demon Hunters
Katseye – Gabriela
Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
SZA con Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Miglior album rap

Clipse, Pusha T e Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Miglior performance rap

Cardi B – Outside
Clipse, Pusha T e Malice con Kendrick Lamar e Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Tyler, the Creator con Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I

Miglior album country tradizionale

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson – American Romance
Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top – Ain't in It for My Health

Miglior album country contemporaneo

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
Tyler Childers – SnipeHunter
Eric Church – Evangeline vs. the Machine
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

Miglior performance country da solista

Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone
Shaboozey – Good News
Chris Stapleton – Bad as I Used to Be (From F1 the Movie)
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Miglior canzone country

Tyler Childers – Bitin' List
Shaboozey – Good News
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Miranda Lambert e Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing

Miglior album rock

Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Idols

Miglior performance rock

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile – Never Enough
Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman e II – Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning

Miglior canzone rock

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Sleep Token – Caramel
Hayley Williams – Glum
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Zombie

Miglior album R&B

Giveon – Beloved
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Ledisi – The Crown
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Leon Thomas – Mutt

Miglior performance R&B

Justin Bieber – Yukon
Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends
Kehlani – Folded
Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Cantautore dell’anno

Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz

Produttore dell’anno

Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave

Migliore raccolta di colonna sonora per i media visivi

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Various Artists – F1 the Album
Various Artists – KPop Demon Hunters
Various Artists – Sinners
Various Artists – Wicked

Miglior video musicale

Sade – Young Lion
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Clipse – So Be It
Doechii – Anxiety
OK Go – Love 

