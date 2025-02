And I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on, let's go

She want me to come

He want me to go

And if you wanna fight

Let's start the show

'Cause I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on, let's go

And I want you to come

I won't let you go

So if you wanna dance

Let's start the show

'Cause I want you to be mine

Yeah, I want you to be mine

Yeah, I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on, let's go

She want me to come

He want me to go

And if you wanna fight

Let's start the show

'Cause I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on, let's go

And I want you to come

I won't let you go

So if you wanna dance

Let's start the show

'Cause I want you to be mine

Yeah, I want you to be mine (mine, mine...)

Yeah, I want you to be mine

Yeah, I want you to be mine