Gli *NSYNC sono tornati con Better Place

La canzone fa parte della colonna sonora del film Trolls Band Together in cui Justin Timberlake presta la voce al protagonista Branch

Il filmato ha mostrato i cinque cantanti intenti a incidere in studio, Justin Timberlake ha dichiarato: “Realizziamo questa canzone che è una lettera d’amore per i nostri fan. Sono onorato di avere il gruppo per questo brano. Chi è pronto per la reunion?”

Il brano fa parte della colonna sonora di Trolls Band Together, nuovo capitolo del franchise Trolls in cui Justin Timberlake presta la voce al protagonista Branch.

Ecco il testo di Better Place degli *NSYNC:

It’s some kind of love

It’s some kind of fire

I’m already up

But you lift me higher

You know I’m not wrong

You know I’m not lyin’

We do it better

Yeah, we do it better, yeah

I don’t mind if the world spins faster

The music’s louder, the waves get stronger

I don’t mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster

Just let me take you to a better place

I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight

Yeah, if you let me show the way (ah hey)

I’m so excited to see you excited

I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo)

And baby you can love me on the way

We’re flyin’ up to outer space

I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah

Yeah

Oooh

Yeah, yeah

You like the bass down low

I wanna lose control

I wanna dance all night

You like it nice and slow

Don’t want it any other way

Tell all your friends are gonna stay

When we’re together

You know that we do it better

I don’t mind if the world spins faster

The music’s louder, the waves are getting stronger

I don’t mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster, faster

Just let me take you to a better place

I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight

Yeah, if you let me show the way (show the way)

I’m so excited to see you excited

I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo)

And baby you can love me on the way

We’re flyin’ up to outer space

I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah

I like to see you lose control (ain’t nobody better, we do it better)

I know a place

Say that you’ll go with me, yeah (ain’t nobody better, we do it better)

Just let me take you to a better place

I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight

Yeah, if you let me show the way (show the way)

I’m so excited to see you excited

I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo)

And baby you can love me on the way

We’re flyin’ up to outer space

I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah