Gli *NSYNC sono tornati con Better Place

Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez e Chris Kirkpatrick sono tornati. La boy band statunitense ha pubblicato il singolo Better Place dopo più di vent’anni di pausa. Il brano rispetta perfettamente la tradizione pop degli *NSYNC aprendo a sonorità contemporanee.
*nsync, testo e audio di better place
Dopo la reunion sul palco degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (FOTO), il gruppo ha annunciato l’arrivo del singolo condividendo un video delle registrazioni su Instagram.
Il filmato ha mostrato i cinque cantanti intenti a incidere in studio, Justin Timberlake ha dichiarato: “Realizziamo questa canzone che è una lettera d’amore per i nostri fan. Sono onorato di avere il gruppo per questo brano. Chi è pronto per la reunion?”
Il brano fa parte della colonna sonora di Trolls Band Together, nuovo capitolo del franchise Trolls in cui Justin Timberlake presta la voce al protagonista Branch.
Ecco il testo di Better Place degli *NSYNC:
It’s some kind of love
It’s some kind of fire
I’m already up
But you lift me higher
You know I’m not wrong
You know I’m not lyin’
We do it better
Yeah, we do it better, yeah
I don’t mind if the world spins faster
The music’s louder, the waves get stronger
I don’t mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster
Just let me take you to a better place
I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight
Yeah, if you let me show the way (ah hey)
I’m so excited to see you excited
I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo)
And baby you can love me on the way
We’re flyin’ up to outer space
I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah
Yeah
Oooh
Yeah, yeah
You like the bass down low
I wanna lose control
I wanna dance all night
You like it nice and slow
Don’t want it any other way
Tell all your friends are gonna stay
When we’re together
You know that we do it better
I don’t mind if the world spins faster
The music’s louder, the waves are getting stronger
I don’t mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster, faster
Just let me take you to a better place
I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight
Yeah, if you let me show the way (show the way)
I’m so excited to see you excited
I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo)
And baby you can love me on the way
We’re flyin’ up to outer space
I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah
I like to see you lose control (ain’t nobody better, we do it better)
I know a place
Say that you’ll go with me, yeah (ain’t nobody better, we do it better)
Just let me take you to a better place
I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight
Yeah, if you let me show the way (show the way)
I’m so excited to see you excited
I’ll take you to a better place (yoohoo)
And baby you can love me on the way
We’re flyin’ up to outer space
I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah
Il debutto degli *NSYNC avvenne nel 1997 con l’album omonimo trainato dal singolo I Want You Back. Negli anni successivi il gruppo conquistò un posto nella scena musicale divenendo tra le formazioni maschili più celebri e iconiche degli ultimi decenni. Tra i loro brani Tearin' Up My Heart, Bye Bye Bye e It's Gonna Be Me.