Approfondimenti

Miley Cyrus - Flowers . Sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda la voce di Wrecking Ball che ha mandato un messaggio all’ex marito Liam Hemsworth nel nuovo brano Flowers : “ I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can ”.

Miley Cyrus - Slide Away. Nel 2019 l’artista ha dedicato un’altra canzone all’ex, ovvero Slide Away, in cui ha raccontato la fine della storia: “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go”.