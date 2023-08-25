Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Miley Cyrus parla del suo passato nel nuovo singolo Used To Be Young

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato Used To Be Young in cui canta: “You tell me time has done changed me / That's fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s cause I used to be young”.

Miley Cyrus ha deciso di liberarsi definitivamente delle critiche che negli anni l'hanno più volte colpita. Dal debutto come stella Disney nella serie TV Hannah Montana all’ultimo album passando per la celebre esibizione agli MTV Video Music Awards 2013 discussa dai media di tutto il mondo,  la cantante ha pubblicato Used To Be Young facendo una dolce carezza al suo passato e scrollandosi di dosso gli attacchi ricevuti. 

Miley cyrus, il videoclip e il testo del nuovo singolo used to be young 

 

Miley Cyrus è chiara fin dal principio del brano: “The truth is bulletproof / There’s no fooling you / I don't dress the same / Me and who you say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways”. La cantante ha voluto indossare il suo passato come un elegante abito: “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young”. 

 

Used To Be Young celebra la crescita dell’artista che negli anni non si è mai risparmiata mettendoci sempre la faccia in tutte le decisioni. La sua grande schiettezza ha più volte attirato critiche ma Miley Cyrus è andata avanti non curandosi di ciò fino a sbocciare e diventare la straordinaria cantante che tutti noi conosciamo oggi. 

approfondimento

Miley Cyrus testimonial di Gorgeous Magnolia, la nuova fragranza Gucci

In concomitanza con l’uscita della canzone, Miley Cyrus (FOTO) ne ha pubblicato il videoclip ufficiale in cui ha messo sé stessa e la sua potenza comunicativa al centro della scena. Infatti, il filmato mostra la popstar esibirsi sulle note del brano, ma ad avere un ruolo fondamentale è l’esplosivo testo che guida lo spettatore negli oltre tre minuti. 

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

Ecco il testo completo di Used To Be Young di Miley Cyrus: 

 

The truth is bulletproof

There’s no fooling you

I don't dress the same

 

Me and who you say

I was yesterday

Have gone our separate ways

 

Left my living fast

Somewhere in the past

Cause that's for chasing cars

 

Turns out open bars

Lead to broken hearts

And going way too far

 

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

 

You tell me time has done changed me

That's fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s cause I used to be young

 

Take one, pour it out

It’s not worth crying about

The things you can't erase

 

Like tattoos and regrets

Words I never meant

And ones that got away

 

Left my living fast

Somewhere in the past

And took another road

 

Turns out crowded rooms

Empty out as soon

There’s somewhere else to go ohhhhh

 

I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young

 

You tell me time has done changed me

That's fine, I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s cause I used to be young 

 

Ohhhhh

 

I know I used to be crazy

Messed up but god was it fun

I know I used to be wild

That’s cause I used to be young

 

Those wasted nights are not wasted

I remember every one

I know I used to be crazy

That's cause I used to be young

 

You tell me time has done changed me

That's fine I’ve had a good run

I know I used to be crazy

That’s cause I used to be young

approfondimento

Miley Cyrus non farà più concerti nelle arene: "Sono pericolosi"

