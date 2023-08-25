Miley Cyrus parla del suo passato nel nuovo singolo Used To Be Young

Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato Used To Be Young in cui canta: “You tell me time has done changed me / That's fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s cause I used to be young”.
Miley Cyrus ha deciso di liberarsi definitivamente delle critiche che negli anni l'hanno più volte colpita. Dal debutto come stella Disney nella serie TV Hannah Montana all’ultimo album passando per la celebre esibizione agli MTV Video Music Awards 2013 discussa dai media di tutto il mondo, la cantante ha pubblicato Used To Be Young facendo una dolce carezza al suo passato e scrollandosi di dosso gli attacchi ricevuti.
Miley cyrus, il videoclip e il testo del nuovo singolo used to be young
Miley Cyrus è chiara fin dal principio del brano: “The truth is bulletproof / There’s no fooling you / I don't dress the same / Me and who you say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways”. La cantante ha voluto indossare il suo passato come un elegante abito: “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young”.
Used To Be Young celebra la crescita dell’artista che negli anni non si è mai risparmiata mettendoci sempre la faccia in tutte le decisioni. La sua grande schiettezza ha più volte attirato critiche ma Miley Cyrus è andata avanti non curandosi di ciò fino a sbocciare e diventare la straordinaria cantante che tutti noi conosciamo oggi.
In concomitanza con l’uscita della canzone, Miley Cyrus (FOTO) ne ha pubblicato il videoclip ufficiale in cui ha messo sé stessa e la sua potenza comunicativa al centro della scena. Infatti, il filmato mostra la popstar esibirsi sulle note del brano, ma ad avere un ruolo fondamentale è l’esplosivo testo che guida lo spettatore negli oltre tre minuti.
Ecco il testo completo di Used To Be Young di Miley Cyrus:
The truth is bulletproof
There’s no fooling you
I don't dress the same
Me and who you say
I was yesterday
Have gone our separate ways
Left my living fast
Somewhere in the past
Cause that's for chasing cars
Turns out open bars
Lead to broken hearts
And going way too far
I know I used to be crazy
I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That's fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s cause I used to be young
Take one, pour it out
It’s not worth crying about
The things you can't erase
Like tattoos and regrets
Words I never meant
And ones that got away
Left my living fast
Somewhere in the past
And took another road
Turns out crowded rooms
Empty out as soon
There’s somewhere else to go ohhhhh
I know I used to be crazy
I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That's fine, I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s cause I used to be young
Ohhhhh
I know I used to be crazy
Messed up but god was it fun
I know I used to be wild
That’s cause I used to be young
Those wasted nights are not wasted
I remember every one
I know I used to be crazy
That's cause I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That's fine I’ve had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That’s cause I used to be young