David Guetta, è uscito il tormentone One in a Million con Bebe Rexha

David Guetta ha scelto Bebe Rexha per cantare la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one one one in a million / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time / Is this Heaven now? / Am I dreamin’ out?"
Settima collaborazione per la coppia David Guetta-Bebe Rexha. Reduci dal successo di I’m Good (Blue), rivisitazione del classico anni ’90 Blue (Da Ba Dee) degli Eiffel 65, i due artisti hanno lanciato One in a million entrando prepotentemente nella corsa al titolo di tormentone estivo.
Il DJ e la stella del pop si sono incontrati nuovamente sulle note del brano che mette in musica la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one one one in a million / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time”.
david guetta e bebe rexha, nuovo successo insieme
È il 2015 quando David Guetta schiera Bebe Rexha e Nicki Minaj per il singolo Hey Mama, presente anche l’amico e collega Afrojack; la canzone si rivela un grande successo raggiungendo la Top 10 della Us Billboard Hot 100.
Tre anni dopo il DJ di When Loves Takes Over pubblica Say My Name coinvolgendo nuovamente Bebe Rexha, questa volta al fianco di J Balvin. Le collaborazioni continuano con Family, Yesterday e Last Hurrah (Remix).
approfondimento
David Guetta, fuori il video del brano I'm Good (Blue) con Bebe Rexha
Nell’estate del 2022 un breve video contenente una parte di I’m Good (Blue), brano proposto live una sola volta nel 2017 e mai pubblicato, diventa virale riunendo il DJ francese e la voce di I’m a Mess, il risultato è un singolo da oltre un miliardo di streaming su Spotify.
David Guetta e Bebe Rexha hanno ora deciso di collaborare ancora lanciando One in a million in cui la popstar racconta il momento esatto in cui sentiamo di aver incontrato una persona importante per la nostra vita: “You're my one one one in a million / It’s like someone picked you outta the sky”.
approfondimento
Musica e concerti, tutti i video
Ecco il testo di One in a million di David Guetta e Bebe Rexha:
You're my one one one in a million
It’s like someone picked you outta the sky
Maybe I met you for a reason
And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time
Is this Heaven now?
Am I dreamin’ out?
Am I dreamin’?
You’re my one one one in a million
And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time
You got me speedin’ through the red lights
Yeah I'm on my way
We do it cause it feels right
Yeah you got me so
High
I tripped and found paradise
No lie
I tripped and found paradise
In your eyes
In your eyes
In your eyes
In your eyes
In your eyes
In your eyes
In your eyes
In your eyes
You're my one one one in a million
It’s like someone picked you outta the sky
Maybe I met you for a reason
And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time
Is this Heaven now?
Am I dreamin’ out?
Am I dreamin’?
You’re my one one one in a million
And I can’t believe that were both alive at the same time
Is this Heaven now?
Am I dreamin’ out?
Is this Heaven now?
Am I dreamin’?
You’re my one one one in a million
And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time
You’re my one one one in a million
And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time