David Guetta, è uscito il tormentone One in a Million con Bebe Rexha

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

David Guetta e Bebe Rexha, il nuovo tormentone è One in a Million

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

David Guetta ha scelto Bebe Rexha per cantare la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one one one in a million / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time / Is this Heaven now?  / Am I dreamin’ out?"

Settima collaborazione per la coppia David Guetta-Bebe Rexha. Reduci dal successo di I’m Good (Blue), rivisitazione del classico anni ’90 Blue (Da Ba Dee) degli Eiffel 65, i due artisti hanno lanciato One in a million entrando prepotentemente nella corsa al titolo di tormentone estivo. 

 

Il DJ e la stella del pop si sono incontrati nuovamente sulle note del brano che mette in musica la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one one one in a million / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time”.

david guetta e bebe rexha, nuovo successo insieme

 

È il 2015 quando David Guetta schiera Bebe Rexha e Nicki Minaj per il singolo Hey Mama, presente anche l’amico e collega Afrojack; la canzone si rivela un grande successo raggiungendo la Top 10 della Us Billboard Hot 100.

 

Tre anni dopo il DJ di When Loves Takes Over pubblica Say My Name coinvolgendo nuovamente Bebe Rexha, questa volta al fianco di J Balvin. Le collaborazioni continuano con Family, Yesterday e Last Hurrah (Remix).

david geutta bebe

approfondimento

David Guetta, fuori il video del brano I'm Good (Blue) con Bebe Rexha

Nell’estate del 2022 un breve video contenente una parte di I’m Good (Blue), brano proposto live una sola volta nel 2017 e mai pubblicato, diventa virale riunendo il DJ francese e la voce di I’m a Mess, il risultato è un singolo da oltre un miliardo di streaming su Spotify.

 

David Guetta e Bebe Rexha hanno ora deciso di collaborare ancora lanciando One in a million in cui la popstar racconta il momento esatto in cui sentiamo di aver incontrato una persona importante per la nostra vita: “You're my one one one in a million / It’s like someone picked you outta the sky”.

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

Ecco il testo di One in a million di David Guetta e Bebe Rexha:

 

You're my one one one in a million 

It’s like someone picked you outta the sky 

Maybe I met you for a reason 

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time 

 

Is this Heaven now?  

Am I dreamin’ out?  

Am I dreamin’? 

 

You’re my one one one in a million 

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time 

 

You got me speedin’ through the red lights 

Yeah I'm on my way 

We do it cause it feels right 

Yeah you got me so 

 

High 

I tripped and found paradise 

No lie 

I tripped and found paradise 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

In your eyes 

 

You're my one one one in a million 

It’s like someone picked you outta the sky 

Maybe I met you for a reason 

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time 

 

Is this Heaven now?  

Am I dreamin’ out?  

Am I dreamin’? 

 

You’re my one one one in a million 

And I can’t believe that were both alive at the same time 

 

Is this Heaven now?  

Am I dreamin’ out? 

Is this Heaven now?  

Am I dreamin’? 

 

You’re my one one one in a million 

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time 

You’re my one one one in a million 

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time 

anne-marie-david-guetta-coi-leray-ipa

approfondimento

David Guetta, è uscita Baby Don't Hurt Me con Anne-Marie e Coi Leray

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Aurora Ramazzotti ha cantato con papà Eros sul palco di Taormina

Musica

La ventiseienne è stata chiamata dal cantautore per intonare L'Aurora, il successo del 1996 che...

Aurora Ramazzotti ha cantato con papà Eros sul palco di Taormina

Paradise, trama e cast del film di fantascienza

Cinema

In vetta alla classifica della piattaforma nella prima settimana di agosto, Paradise è un...

Paradise, trama e cast del film di fantascienza

Freddie Mercury, collezione oggetti in mostra a Londra prima dell’asta

Musica

La sede londinese di Sotheby’s espone oltre 1500 cimeli che saranno battuti a settembre. La...

12 foto
Freddie Mercury, collezione oggetti in mostra a Londra prima dell’asta

Doja Cat sarà la star del fashion show di Victoria's Secret 2023

Spettacolo

La rapper, che si esibirà durante la sfilata, ha anche collaborato col marchio di intimo per il...

Doja Cat sarà la star del fashion show di Victoria's Secret 2023

David Guetta, è uscito il tormentone One in a Million con Bebe Rexha

Musica

David Guetta ha scelto Bebe Rexha per cantare la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one...

David Guetta, è uscito il tormentone One in a Million con Bebe Rexha

Video in evidenza

Spettacolo: Per te