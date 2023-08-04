David Guetta, è uscito il tormentone One in a Million con Bebe Rexha

David Guetta ha scelto Bebe Rexha per cantare la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one one one in a million / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time / Is this Heaven now? / Am I dreamin’ out?"

Il DJ e la stella del pop si sono incontrati nuovamente sulle note del brano che mette in musica la positiva incredulità dell’amore: “You’re my one one one in a million / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time”.

Settima collaborazione per la coppia David Guetta-Bebe Rexha. Reduci dal successo di I’m Good (Blue), rivisitazione del classico anni ’90 Blue (Da Ba Dee) degli Eiffel 65, i due artisti hanno lanciato One in a million entrando prepotentemente nella corsa al titolo di tormentone estivo.

Tre anni dopo il DJ di When Loves Takes Over pubblica Say My Name coinvolgendo nuovamente Bebe Rexha , questa volta al fianco di J Balvin. Le collaborazioni continuano con Family, Yesterday e Last Hurrah (Remix).

È il 2015 quando David Guetta schiera Bebe Rexha e Nicki Minaj per il singolo Hey Mama, presente anche l’amico e collega Afrojack; la canzone si rivela un grande successo raggiungendo la Top 10 della Us Billboard Hot 100.

David Guetta e Bebe Rexha hanno ora deciso di collaborare ancora lanciando One in a million in cui la popstar racconta il momento esatto in cui sentiamo di aver incontrato una persona importante per la nostra vita: “You're my one one one in a million / It’s like someone picked you outta the sky”.

Ecco il testo di One in a million di David Guetta e Bebe Rexha:

You're my one one one in a million

It’s like someone picked you outta the sky

Maybe I met you for a reason

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time

Is this Heaven now?

Am I dreamin’ out?

Am I dreamin’?

You’re my one one one in a million

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time

You got me speedin’ through the red lights

Yeah I'm on my way

We do it cause it feels right

Yeah you got me so

High

I tripped and found paradise

No lie

I tripped and found paradise

In your eyes

In your eyes

In your eyes

In your eyes

In your eyes

In your eyes

In your eyes

In your eyes

You're my one one one in a million

It’s like someone picked you outta the sky

Maybe I met you for a reason

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time

Is this Heaven now?

Am I dreamin’ out?

Am I dreamin’?

You’re my one one one in a million

And I can’t believe that were both alive at the same time

Is this Heaven now?

Am I dreamin’ out?

Is this Heaven now?

Am I dreamin’?

You’re my one one one in a million

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time

You’re my one one one in a million

And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time