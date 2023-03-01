Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Niall Horan, è uscito il video della nuova canzone Heaven

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Kika Press

Il 9 giugno Niall Horan pubblicherà il nuovo album The Show: “È il frutto di un lavoro di cui sono orgoglioso e ora è arrivato il momento di darlo a voi affinché lo possiate fare vostro”

Si è alzato il sipario sulla nuova era discografica di Niall Horan. Il cantante britannico ha pubblicato Heaven, il primo singolo estratto dal disco The Show, in uscita il 9 giugno.

niall horan, pubblicato il video di heaven

approfondimento

One Direction, Niall Horan annuncia il nuovo album The Show

 

L’attesa è terminata. Niall Horan ha pubblicato Heaven, il brano dell’atteso ritorno discografico. Parallelamente all'uscita della canzone, l’artista ha distribuito il videoclip del singolo superando già un milione di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

L’ex componente della boy band One Direction ha condiviso anche una serie di scatti dal set del videoclip offrendo uno sguardo sul backstage della produzione.

approfondimento

One Direction, Niall Horan annuncia la nuova canzone Heaven

Niall Horan ha parlato della realizzazione dell’album in un post su Instagram: “Quest’album è il frutto di un lavoro di cui sono orgoglioso e ora è arrivato il momento di darlo a voi affinché lo possiate fare vostro".

 

Il cantante ha proseguito: "Grazie per esserci stati sempre per me per tutto questo tempo e non vedo l’ora di condividere questa nuova era con voi nel prossimo paio d’anni. Mi siete mancati così tanto. È bello essere tornato”.

approfondimento

Niall Horan e Anne-Marie, annunciata la collaborazione Our Song

Ecco il testo di Heaven di Niall Horan (FOTO):

 

Strange light revolves around you 

You float across the room 

Your touch is made of something 

Heaven can’t hold a candle to 

You’re made of somethin’ new 

 

Let’s not get complicated 

Let’s just enjoy the view 

It’s hard to be a human

 So much to put an answer to 

But that’s just what we do 

 

God only knows where this could go 

And even if our love starts to grow outta 

control

and you and me go up in flames 

Heaven won’t be the same 

 

I’m havin’ revelations

You dance across the floor

Beyond infatuation

How I obsessively adore you

That’s what I do

I believe I believe, I could die in your kiss 

No it doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than this 

 

God only knows where this could go 

And even if our love starts to grow outta 

control

and you and me go up in flames 

Heaven won’t be the same 

 

God only knows where this could go 

And even if our love starts to grow outta 

control

and you and me go up in flames 

Heaven won’t be the same 

 

(Heaven won’t be the same)

I believe I believe, I could die in your kiss 

No it doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than, 

better than this 

 

God only knows where this could go 

And even if our love starts to grow outta 

control

and you and me go up in flames 

Heaven won’t be the same 

 

God only knows where this could go 

And even if our love starts to grow outta 

control

and you and me go up in flames 

Heaven won’t be the same 

