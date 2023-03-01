Niall Horan, è uscito il video della nuova canzone Heaven

Il 9 giugno Niall Horan pubblicherà il nuovo album The Show: “È il frutto di un lavoro di cui sono orgoglioso e ora è arrivato il momento di darlo a voi affinché lo possiate fare vostro”
Si è alzato il sipario sulla nuova era discografica di Niall Horan. Il cantante britannico ha pubblicato Heaven, il primo singolo estratto dal disco The Show, in uscita il 9 giugno.
niall horan, pubblicato il video di heaven
L’attesa è terminata. Niall Horan ha pubblicato Heaven, il brano dell’atteso ritorno discografico. Parallelamente all'uscita della canzone, l’artista ha distribuito il videoclip del singolo superando già un milione di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
L’ex componente della boy band One Direction ha condiviso anche una serie di scatti dal set del videoclip offrendo uno sguardo sul backstage della produzione.
Niall Horan ha parlato della realizzazione dell’album in un post su Instagram: “Quest’album è il frutto di un lavoro di cui sono orgoglioso e ora è arrivato il momento di darlo a voi affinché lo possiate fare vostro".
Il cantante ha proseguito: "Grazie per esserci stati sempre per me per tutto questo tempo e non vedo l’ora di condividere questa nuova era con voi nel prossimo paio d’anni. Mi siete mancati così tanto. È bello essere tornato”.
Ecco il testo di Heaven di Niall Horan (FOTO):
Strange light revolves around you
You float across the room
Your touch is made of something
Heaven can’t hold a candle to
You’re made of somethin’ new
Let’s not get complicated
Let’s just enjoy the view
It’s hard to be a human
So much to put an answer to
But that’s just what we do
God only knows where this could go
And even if our love starts to grow outta
control
and you and me go up in flames
Heaven won’t be the same
I’m havin’ revelations
You dance across the floor
Beyond infatuation
How I obsessively adore you
That’s what I do
I believe I believe, I could die in your kiss
No it doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than this
God only knows where this could go
And even if our love starts to grow outta
control
and you and me go up in flames
Heaven won’t be the same
God only knows where this could go
And even if our love starts to grow outta
control
and you and me go up in flames
Heaven won’t be the same
(Heaven won’t be the same)
I believe I believe, I could die in your kiss
No it doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than,
better than this
God only knows where this could go
And even if our love starts to grow outta
control
and you and me go up in flames
Heaven won’t be the same
God only knows where this could go
And even if our love starts to grow outta
control
and you and me go up in flames
Heaven won’t be the same