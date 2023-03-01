Niall Horan, è uscito il video della nuova canzone Heaven

Si è alzato il sipario sulla nuova era discografica di Niall Horan . Il cantante britannico ha pubblicato Heaven, il primo singolo estratto dal disco The Show, in uscita il 9 giugno .

One Direction, Niall Horan annuncia il nuovo album The Show

Il cantante ha proseguito: "Grazie per esserci stati sempre per me per tutto questo tempo e non vedo l’ora di condividere questa nuova era con voi nel prossimo paio d’anni. Mi siete mancati così tanto. È bello essere tornato ”.

Ecco il testo di Heaven di Niall Horan (FOTO):

Strange light revolves around you

You float across the room

Your touch is made of something

Heaven can’t hold a candle to

You’re made of somethin’ new

Let’s not get complicated

Let’s just enjoy the view

It’s hard to be a human

So much to put an answer to

But that’s just what we do

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta

control

and you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

I’m havin’ revelations

You dance across the floor

Beyond infatuation

How I obsessively adore you

That’s what I do

I believe I believe, I could die in your kiss

No it doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than this

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta

control

and you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta

control

and you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

(Heaven won’t be the same)

I believe I believe, I could die in your kiss

No it doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than,

better than this

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta

control

and you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same

God only knows where this could go

And even if our love starts to grow outta

control

and you and me go up in flames

Heaven won’t be the same