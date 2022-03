Guerra Ucraina, Sting canta Russians: “Appello a comune umanità”

Il testo di Russians

In Europe and America there's a growing feeling of hysteria

Conditioned to respond to all the threats

In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets

Mister Krushchev said, "We will bury you"

I don't subscribe to this point of view

It'd be such an ignorant thing to do

If the Russians love their children too

How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer's deadly toy?

There is no monopoly on common sense

On either side of the political fence

We share the same biology, regardless of ideology

Believe me when I say to you

I hope the Russians love their children too

There is no historical precedent

To put the words in the mouth of the president?

There's no such thing as a winnable war

It's a lie we don't believe anymore

Mister Reagan says, "We will protect you"

I don't subscribe to this point of view

Believe me when I say to you

I hope the Russians love their children too

We share the same biology, regardless of ideology

But what might save us, me and you

Is if the Russians love their children too