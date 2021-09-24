BTS e Coldplay, My Universe: il testo della canzone insieme

L'atteso brano, scritto da entrambi i gruppi, è il secondo singolo dell'album in studio della band inglese “Music Of The Spheres”

I Coldplay si preparano a una rivoluzione del pop mondiale con la strepitosa collaborazione con i BTS . Il singolo “My Universe”, in uscita il 24 settembre, è il frutto della attesa operazione comune tra le due band di fama planetaria. Il brano dal ritmo funky uscirà a breve in più versioni e presto sarà disponibile un documentario con protagonisti i membri dei due gruppi.

Molto materiale su cui discutere per i fan in rete che già si chiedono se il successo del brano dipenderà dalla presenza della pluripremiata band inglese, che ha alle spalle una solida carriera di oltre venti anni, o di quella coreana che è nata nel 2013 e che in anni recenti ha consolidato la sua fama diventando nel giro di pochi anni un fenomeno globale .

Un pezzo ritmato che è destinato ad imporsi nelle classifiche musicali della stagione a venire e ad essere ricordato per più di una ragione. “My Universe” è la prova ulteriore della accresciuta notorietà della band coreana dei BTS che già aveva conquistato la musica occidentale con la collaborazione con Ed Sheeran col brano “Permission to Dance”. “My Universe” è il secondo singolo di “ Music Of The Spheres ”, lavoro in studio dei Coldplay in uscita il prossimo 15 ottobre; della canzone sono stati annunciati un video, ancora senza data di uscita, e alcune versioni alternative tra cui un mix e una versione acustica , disponibili a pochi giorni dalla pubblicazione del singolo. L'uscita della canzone era stata anticipata da un breve video che rappresenta una piccola anteprima del documentario “Inside My Universe” la cui uscita è stata confermata dall'etichetta Parlophone per il prossimo 26 settembre . Secondo gli insider dell'ambiente musicale una collaborazione più sostanziosa tra le due band era nell'aria dopo il tributo dei BTS ai Coldplay quando in occasione degli MTV Unplugged avevano eseguito una cover di “Fix You” , uno dei classici del repertorio della band di Chris Martin e soci.

Coldplay, il nuovo album "Music of the Spheres" uscirà il 15 ottobre

Il testo di “My Universe”

approfondimento

Ed Sheeran: "Ho appena scritto una canzone per i BTS"

You are

My universe

And I just want to put you first

In the night I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch you rise

There’s a paradise that couldn’t capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

I fly to you every night

Forgetting that it’s just a dream

I meet you with a smile

Never ending forever, baby

You (you), you are (you are)

My universe

And I (I), just want (just want)

to put you first (to put you first)

And you (you), you are (you are)

My universe

And you make my heart light up inside

Darkness used to be more comfortable for me

In the long shadow

And they said that we can’t be together

Because, because we come from different sides

You (you), you are (you are)

My universe

And I (I), just want (just want)

to put you first (to put you first)

And you, you are

My universe

And you make my heart light up inside

My universe

My universe (du, du, du, du)

My universe (du, du, du, du)

My universe (du, du, du, du)

(You make my world)

You make my world light up inside

(Make my world light up inside)

The star that brighten me up

Is the person you are

The star of my universe

Making another world for me

I fly with you

When I’m without you I’m crazy

Let’s hold each other’s hands

We are made of each other baby

You are my star and my universe

This hard time will eventually be a short thing

Stay the bright person as you are now

We will follow you through this long night