Shakira, Don’t wait up: ecco il testo della nuova canzone

“Won’t you put down your phone?” “Don’t be afraid if it gets late” “I need to do something for myself” “You’ll survive, it’s just one night” “I wish I’d be happy without ya” “Don’t wait up.”

Un solo hashtag a corredo del video, #dontwaitup, in cui appare una discussione via chat che ha rivelato alcune parti del testo ufficiale del singolo:

“Don’t Wait Up” non è una sorpresa per i fan: la 44enne infatti sta lavorando a nuovi progetti dal 2020 e aveva già rassicurato i fan promettendo che presto sarebbe ritornata con nuova musica.

L’annuncio del singolo è arrivato a un anno dal rilascio del brano “Me Gusta” e dopo 7 mesi dalla collaborazione con i Black Eyed Peas per il pezzo “Girl Like Me”.

Shakira, il testo di don't wait up

Ecco il testo del nuovo brano dell'artista:

Do you remember how we lit up the room?

And how you felt before you met all my different moods

I know I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth

Oh oh oh oh

Don't let your mind think it's someone else, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up

Don't be afraid if it gets late

Yeah, you'll survive it's just one night

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

Why won't you put down your phone and look me in the eye?

Got all dressed up for you but you seem so occupied

Maybe space is all it takes this time

To fix us

Don't let your mind think it's someone else, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up

Don't be afraid if it gets late

Yeah, you'll survive it's just one night

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

First I kiss ya

Then I get mad at ya

'Cause I wish I'd

Be happy without ya

If I ditch you

Then maybe you will understand

Then maybe you will understand

I need to do something for myself, ooh

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up

Don't be afraid if it gets late

Yeah, you'll survive it's just one night

Don't wait up

Don't wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah