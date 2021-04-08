Taylor Swift pubblica l’inedito ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’: il testo

Dopo aver incantato tutti con le melodie di “Love Story” e “You All Over Me” (in duetto con Maren Morris), Taylor Swift regala ai fan un altro inedito estratto dal nuovo album. Il titolo è “Mr. Perfectly Fine”: ecco il testo
Lo ha annunciato solo pochi giorni fa con un divertente rompicapo su Instagram. Il nuovo disco di Taylor Swift è in arrivo il 9 aprile. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, è una versione nuova e ri-arrangiata, del celebre album che l’ha resa famosa nel 2008. Una scelta che arriva dopo l’acquisizione, da parte di Scoote Braun della Big Machine Records, casa di produzione di cui la stessa Swift faceva parte.
approfondimento
Taylor Swift annuncia la tracklist dell'album Fearless
“Mr. Perfectly Fine” è uno dei sei brani totalmente inediti del disco. Scritto e interpretato nel 2008, con la co-produzione di Jack Antonoff, il singolo non è mai andato on air. Insieme alle già edite “Love Story” (19 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube) e “You All Over Me” (feat. Maren Morris) (5 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube), “Mr. Perfectly Fine” fa parte delle 27 tracce di “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, che vede anche la collaborazione di artisti importanti come il cantautore e musicista australiano Keith Urban, nella canzone “That’s when”.
Il testo di “Mr. Perfectly Fine”
approfondimento
Taylor Swift 50.000 dollari a famiglia che ha perso il papà per Covid
Mr. “Perfect face”
Mr. “Here to stay”
Mr. “Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away”
Everything was right
Mr. “I’ve been waiting for you all my life”
Mr. “Every single day until the end, I will be by your side”
But that was when I got to know Mr. “Change of heart”
Mr. “Leaves me all alone,” I fall apart
It takes everything in me just to get up each day
But it’s wonderful to see that you’re okay
Hello Mr. “Perfectly fine”
How’s your heart after breaking mine?
Mr. “Always at the right place at the right time,” baby
Hello Mr. “Casually cruel”
Mr. “Everything revolves around you”
I’ve been Ms. “Misery” since you said goodbye
And you’re Mr. “Perfectly fine”
Mr. “Never told you why”
Mr. “Never had to see me cry”
Mr. “Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy”
He goes about his day
Forgets he ever even heard my name
Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, guess you’re all the same
‘Cause I hear he’s got his arm around a brand new girl
I’ve been picking up my heart, he’s been picking up her
And I never got past what you put me through
But it’s wonderful to see that it never phased you
Hello, Mr. Perfectly Fine
How’s your heart after breaking mine?
Mr. Always at the right place at the right time, baby
Hello, Mr. Casually cruel
Mr. Everything revolves around you
I’ve been mis-misery since you said goodbye
And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine
So dignified, in your well-pressed suit
So strategized, all the eyes on you
Sashay your way to the best seat
It’s the best seat, in the best room
Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. Always Wins
So far above me, in every sense
So far above being anything
And it’s really such a shame
It’s such a shame
‘Cause I was Miss Here To Stay
Now I’m Miss Gonna Be Alright Someday
And someday maybe you’ll miss me
But by then you”ll be Mr. Too Late
Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine
How’s your heart after breaking mine?
Mr. Always at the right place at the right time, baby
Goodbye, Mr. Casually cruel
Mr. Everything revolves around you
I’ve been mis-misery for the last time
And you’re Mr. Perfectly fine
You’re perfectly fine
Mr. Look me in the eye and told me you would never go
You said you’d never go away