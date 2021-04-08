Taylor Swift pubblica l’inedito ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’: il testo

Il testo di “Mr. Perfectly Fine”

Mr. “Perfect face”

Mr. “Here to stay”

Mr. “Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away”

Everything was right

Mr. “I’ve been waiting for you all my life”

Mr. “Every single day until the end, I will be by your side”

But that was when I got to know Mr. “Change of heart”

Mr. “Leaves me all alone,” I fall apart

It takes everything in me just to get up each day

But it’s wonderful to see that you’re okay

Hello Mr. “Perfectly fine”

How’s your heart after breaking mine?

Mr. “Always at the right place at the right time,” baby

Hello Mr. “Casually cruel”

Mr. “Everything revolves around you”

I’ve been Ms. “Misery” since you said goodbye

And you’re Mr. “Perfectly fine”

Mr. “Never told you why”

Mr. “Never had to see me cry”

Mr. “Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy”

He goes about his day

Forgets he ever even heard my name

Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, guess you’re all the same

‘Cause I hear he’s got his arm around a brand new girl

I’ve been picking up my heart, he’s been picking up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it’s wonderful to see that it never phased you

Hello, Mr. Perfectly Fine

How’s your heart after breaking mine?

Mr. Always at the right place at the right time, baby

Hello, Mr. Casually cruel

Mr. Everything revolves around you

I’ve been mis-misery since you said goodbye

And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine

So dignified, in your well-pressed suit

So strategized, all the eyes on you

Sashay your way to the best seat

It’s the best seat, in the best room

Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. Always Wins

So far above me, in every sense

So far above being anything

And it’s really such a shame

It’s such a shame

‘Cause I was Miss Here To Stay

Now I’m Miss Gonna Be Alright Someday

And someday maybe you’ll miss me

But by then you”ll be Mr. Too Late

Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine

How’s your heart after breaking mine?

Mr. Always at the right place at the right time, baby

Goodbye, Mr. Casually cruel

Mr. Everything revolves around you

I’ve been mis-misery for the last time

And you’re Mr. Perfectly fine

You’re perfectly fine

Mr. Look me in the eye and told me you would never go

You said you’d never go away