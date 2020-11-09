Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Foo Fighters, il testo del nuovo singolo "Shame shame"

Musica

Al Saturday Night Live Dave Grohl e soci hanno presentato il nuovo singolo e annunciato l'arrivo di un nuovo album

Già da diverse settimane l'arrivo di un nuovo album dei Foo Fighters era stato anticipato da alcuni indizi pubblicati in rete, ora arriva la conferma ufficiale. Dave Grohl e soci hanno annunciato la pubblicazione di un nuovo album nell'ultima puntata di “Saturday Night Live”. Il gruppo ha presentato il nuovo singolo “Shame, shame”, primo estratto di “Medicine at midnight” in arrivo il 5 febbraio 2021. Si tratta del decimo album dei Foo Fighters e l’ideale seguito di “Concrete and gold” pubblicato nel 2017 e ispirato dalla campagna elettorale per le presidenziali negli Stati Uniti e dalla successiva vittoria di Donald Trump.

Il nuovo album dei Foo Fighters: tracklist

approfondimento

Foo Fighters, le migliori canzoni

Medicine at midnight”, il nuovo album dei Foo Fighters, uscirà in diverse versioni: digitale, CD e vinile. Prodotto da Greg Kurstin e dai Foo Fighters, registrato da Darrell Thorp e mixato da Mark “Spike” Stent, racchiude in 37 minuti 9 tracce. Questa la tracklist dell'album:

  1. Making a Fire
  2. Shame Shame
  3. Cloudspotter
  4. Waiting on a War
  5. Medicine at Midnight
  6. No Son of Mine
  7. Holding Poison
  8. Chasing Birds
  9. Love Dies Young

Il gruppo si esibirà in Italia il 12 giugno 2021 agli I-Days a Milano. Dopo aver cancellato l’edizione 2020, la produzione ha iniziato subito i lavori per il prossimo anno annunciando prima Vasco Rossi e poi i Foo Fighters, artisti già previsti per lo scorso anno. 

Il testo di “Shame, shame”

approfondimento

Rockin’1000, l’incredibile evento ora è anche un documentario

If you want to
I’ll make you feel something real just to bother you
Now I got you
Under my thumb like a drug I will smother you
I’ll be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in your song
Go and put that record on
If you want to
I’ll be the one
Be the tongue that will swallow you
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame

[Chorus]
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame

[Verse 2]
Who, what, where, when
Just move along
Nothing wrong
Until we meet again
I’ll be the end
I’ll be the war at your door
Come and let me in
I’ll be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in your song
Go and put that record on
If you want to
I’ll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you

[Chorus]
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame

