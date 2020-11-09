Foo Fighters, il testo del nuovo singolo "Shame shame"

Il testo di “Shame, shame”

If you want to

I’ll make you feel something real just to bother you

Now I got you

Under my thumb like a drug I will smother you

I’ll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I’ll be the one

Be the tongue that will swallow you

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame, shame, shame, shame

[Chorus]

Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Beneath the mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame, shame, shame

[Verse 2]

Who, what, where, when

Just move along

Nothing wrong

Until we meet again

I’ll be the end

I’ll be the war at your door

Come and let me in

I’ll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I’ll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you

[Chorus]

Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Beneath the mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Beneath the mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame, shame, shame, shame