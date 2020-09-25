Zayn Malik, il testo del nuovo singolo "Better"

Nuovo singolo per l’ex componente degli One Direction. “Better” potrebbe essere un’anticipazione del suo prossimo progetto discografico

A poche ore dalla nascita della prima figlia , Zayn Malik pubblica il singolo “ Better ”. La canzone arriva dopo tre collaborazioni di spessore: “Flames” ft R3HAB e Jungleboi, “Trampoline” ft SHAED e “A Whole New World” per il film Aladdin ft Zhavia Ward. Il cantante aveva in qualche modo anticipato l’uscita di una nuova canzone pubblicando il 12 settembre una foto in cui appare di spalle e come didascalia il messaggio : “Ho un po’ di cose da mostravi a breve”. L’ultimo album di Zayn Malik è “ Icarus Falls ” pubblicato ormai tre anni fa e che ha venduto oltre 500 mila copie negli Stati Uniti. Dal disco sono stati estratti i singoli “Let Me”, “Entertainer”, “Sour Diesel”, “Too Much”, “Fingers”, “No Candle No Light”, “Satisfaction” e “Stand Still”. La versione internazionale dell’album è composta da 27 tracce, mentre la speciale edizione per il mercato giapponese è formata da ben 29 canzoni.

La pubblicazione di “Better” potrebbe essere il preludio di un nuovo progetto discografico, proprio a dieci anni di distanza dalla nascita degli One Direction, gruppo che ha lanciato la carriera da solista di Zayn Malik. Il cantante, insieme agli ex membri Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne e Louis Tomlinson, ha celebrato lo speciale anniversario con un nuovo sito web on playlist esclusive, un video del gruppo per salutare i fan, video musicali, opere d’arte, spettacoli televisivi, dietro le quinte e tanti contenuti inediti.

Il testo di “Better” di Zayn Malik

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor

It hurts so bad that I didn’t went and ask for more

Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now

‘Cause I finally got out

Yeah, we’re finally knocked down

Yeah, sometimes it’s better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break

‘Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I’m making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?

I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you

I can’t let you fall through the floor too

It’s a gamble to take any more of you

(It’s a gamble to take-take more you)

Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it

Like it’s a crime on trial, I got acquitted

Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted

Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it

‘Cause obviously we go back

So why would we ruin that?

In too deep, we’re rearranged

Now you wanna ask for me

We can’t let this through, go back

Sayin’ things we can’t take back

In too deep, we’re rearranged

Do you feel the same?

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I’ll say goodbye while it’s right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I’m making you cry

Why wait to hate, can we save love?