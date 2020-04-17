Bob Dylan sorprende il mondo della musica con la pubblicazione di un nuovo inedito, “I Contain Multitudes”, a distanza di poche settimane da “Murder Most Foul”. Quest’ultima è una ballad della durata di 17 minuti, pubblicata lo scorso 27 marzo. Un vero e proprio viaggio, grazie al quale Dylan racconta al proprio pubblico l’assassinio del Presidente americano John F. Kennedy. Al tempo stesso però si propone un vero e proprio pezzo di cultura americana.

Anche “I Contain Multitudes” è ricca di riferimenti, a partire dal titolo stesso, che richiama il verso di un poema di Walt Whitman, “Song of Myself”. Si tratta di un brano acustico, dalle venature nostalgiche. Ciò che offre è un racconto in prima persona, con riferimento a un complesso personaggio, dall’animo ricco di sfumature, che indaga sulla propria vita.

In un periodo complesso come questo, data l’emergenza coronavirus (AGGIORNAMENTI- LO SPECIALE - LA MAPPA), il mondo della musica ha un compito molto importante. Il cantautore Premio Nobel pare rendersene conto, essendo tornato a pubblicare brani inediti proprio in questa fase. “Murder Most Foul” è infatti il primo testo pubblicato in ben otto anni.

I Contain Multitudes, il testo

Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too

The flowers are dyin' like all things do

Follow me close, I’m going to Balian Bali

I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me

I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds

I contain multitudes

Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe

Got skeletons in the walls of people you know

I’ll drink to the truth and the things we said

I'll drink to the man that shares your bed

I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes

I contain multitudes

Red Cadillac and a black mustache

Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash

Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?

Half my soul, baby, belongs to you

I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes

I contain multitudes

I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones

And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones

I go right to the edge, I go right to the end

I go right where all things lost are made good again

I sing the songs of experience like William Blake

I have no apologies to make

Everything's flowing all at the same time

I live on the boulevard of crime

I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods

I contain multitudes

Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans

All the pretty maids, and all the old queens

All the old queens from all my past lives

I carry four pistols and two large knives

I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods

I contain multitudes

You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart

But not all of it, only the hateful part

I’ll sell you down the river, I’ll put a price on your head

What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed

Get lost, madame, get up off my knee

Keep your mouth away from me

I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind

I’ll see to it that there's no love left behind

I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin’s preludes

I contain multitudes.