A sorpresa Bob Dylan pubblica un nuovo brano “Murder Most Foul” della durata di circa 17 minuti

A otto anni dall’ultima pubblicazione inedita, Bob Dylan ha rilasciato “Murder Most Foul”, un nuovo brano apparso a sorpresa sui social. Il grande artista contemporaneo racconta in diciassette minuti gli anni 60 negli Stati Uniti partendo dall’assassinio di John F. Kennedy. Il Premio Nobel per la Letteratura ha anche inviato un messaggio che non presenta il brano ma pone l’attenzione sulla salute di tutti: "Un saluto ai miei fan e a chi mi segue, con gratitudine per tutto il supporto e la lealtà che mi avete mostrato in questi anni. Questa è una canzone inedita che abbiamo registrato qualche tempo fa e che potreste trovare interessante. State al sicuro, tenete gli occhi aperti e dio possa essere con voi". Lo stile è prettamente dylaniano con piano, violino e percussioni che fanno da sfondo ad un cantato quasi sussurrato. La canzone su Youtube è presentata con l’immagine di John F. Kennedy, protagonista della prima parte di “Murder Most Foul”. Dylan descrive gli attimi dell’omicidio del Presidente degli Stati Uniti per poi analizzare gli anni 60 con riferimenti ai Beatles, Woodstock e Oscar Wilde, oltre ad una lunga lista di artisti dell’epoca come Stan Getz, Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk, Don Henley e Dickey Betts.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Il testo di “Murder Most Foul”

It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63

the day that would live on in infamy

President Kennedy was a-ridin' high

good day to be livin' and a good day to die

being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb

he say wait a minute boys you know who i am

of course we do, we know who you are

then they blew off his head while he was still in the car

shot down like a dog in broad daylight

was a matter of timing and the timing was right

you got unpaid debts we've come to collect

we gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect

we'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face

we've already got someone here to take your place



the day they blew out the brains of the king

thousands were watching at home and saw the whole thing

it happened so quick and so quick by surprise

right there in front of everyone's eyes

greatest magic trick ever under the sun

perfectly executed, skillfully done

wolf man oh wolf man oh wolf man howl

rub-a-dub-dub it's a murder most fowl



Hush little children you'll understand

the Beatles are comin' they're gonna hold your hand

slide down the banister, go get your coat

ferry across the mercy and go for the throat

there's three bums comin' all dressed in rags

pick up the pieces and lower the flags

I'm goin' to Woodstock, it's the aquarian age

then i'll go to Altamonte and sit near the stage

put your head out the window, let the good times roll

there's a party goin' on behind the blessing door



stack up the bricks, pour the cement

don't say Dallas don't love you, mr president

put your foot in the tank and step on the gas

try to make it to the (?) underpass

blackface singer white face clown

better not show your faces after the sun goes down

up in the red light district like a cop on the beat

livin' in a Nightmare on elm street



when you're down in deep ellum put your money in your shoe

don't ask what your country can do for you

cash on the barrelhead, money to burn

at Daley plaza, make a lefthand turn

i'm goin' down the crossroads gonna flag a ride

the place where faith, hope, and charity died

shoot him while he runs boys, shoot him while you can

see if you can shoot the invisible man

goodbye charlie, goodbye uncle sam

frankly, miss scarlett, i don't give a damn



what is the truth? where did it go?

ask Oscar Wilde, and Bo Diddly, they oughta know

shut your mouth (?)

business is business, and it's murder most foul



tommy can you hear me on the acid queen?

i'm ridin ….Lincoln limosine

ridin' in the backseat next to my wife

headin' straight on into the afterlife

I'm leanin' to the left got my head in her lap

oh lord i've been led into some kind of a trap

well we ask no quarter, no quarter do we give

we're right down the street from the street where you live

they mutilated his body and they took out his brain

what more could they do? they piled on the pain

but his soul was not there, where it was supposed to be at

for the last 50 years they've been searching for that



freedom oh freedom, freedom of ???

i hate to tell ya mister but only dead men are free

said mr ? tell me no lie

throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by

wake up little Suzie let's go for a drive

cross the trinity river let's keep open eyed

turn the radio on, don't touch the dials

hartland hospital only six more miles



you got me dizzy ms lizzy you fill me with lead

that magic bullet of yours it goin on ahead

i'm just a patsy like patsy cline

never shot anyone from in front or behind

got blood in my eye, got blood in my ear

I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier

Zapruter's film i seen the night before

seen it 33 times, maybe more

it's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean

ugliest thing that you ever have seen

they killed him once and they killed him twice

killed him like a human sacrifice



the day that they killed him someone said to me, son

the age of the antichrist has just only begun

air force one comin' in through the gate

Johnson sworn in at 2:38

lemme know when you decide to throw in the towel

it is what it is, and it's murder most foul



what's new pussycat, what'd i say?

i said the soul of a nation been torn away

and it's beginning to go into a slow decay

and that it's 36 hours past judgement day



Wolfman Jack he's speakin' in tongues

he's going on and on at the top of his lungs

play me a song, mr Wolfman Jack

play it for me in my long cadillac

play me that only the good die young

take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung

the Saint James infirmary in the court of king james

if you want to remember you better write down the names

play it the james too, play the prodigal line (?)

play it for the man with a telepathic mind

play John Lee Hooker, play scratch my back

play it for that stripclub ownder named jack

guitar slim goin down slow

play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe



play Please don't let me be misunderstood

play it for the first lady she ain't feelin too good

play don henley, play glenn fry

take it to the limit and lettin' it go by

play it for Carl Wilson too

lookin' far far away at down Gallow Avenue

play tragedy, play twilight time

take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime

play another one and another one bites the dust

play the old rugged cross and in god we trust

ride the pink horse down that long lonesome road

stand there and wait for his head to explode

play mystery train for mr mystery

the man who fell down dead like a rootless tree

play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor

play it for the dog that got no master

play oscar blues, play Stan Getz

play blue sky, play Dickey Betts

play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

charlie parker and all that junk

all that junk and all that jazz

play somethin' for the Birdman of Alcatraz

play Buster Keaton, play hal lloyd

play bugsy segal, play pretty boy floyd

play the numbers, play the odds

play cry me a river for the lord of the gods

play number nine play number six

play it for nancy and Stevie Knicks

play nat king cole, play nature boy

play down in the boondocks for Terry Malloy

play it happened one night and one night of sin

there's 12 million souls that are listenin in

play merchant of venice play merchants of death

play stand up by starlight from lady macbeth



don't worry mr president, hope's on the way

your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay

brothers, what brothers?

what's this about hell?

tell em we're waiting, keep coming, we'll get them as well



love field is where his plane touched down

but it never did get back up off the ground

was a hard act to follow, second to none

they killed him on the altar of the rising sun

play misty for me and that old devil moon

play anything goes and memphis in june

play lonely at the top and lonely are the brave

play it for Houdini spinnin around in his grave

play jelly roll morton, play Lucille

play deep in a dream and play driving wheel

play moonlight sonata in f#

and the key to the highway and the king of the heart

play marching through georgia and dumbarton's (?) drums

play darkness and death will come when it comes

play love me or leave me by the great bud towel

play the bloodstained banner, play murder most foul.

