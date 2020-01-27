Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori

I Grammy Awards 2020 certificano il successo internazionale di Billie Eilish. È lei la mattatrice assoluta della cerimonia conquistando tutte le principali categorie con cinque statuette. L’artista 18enne ha vinto nella categoria miglior artista esordiente, miglior album dell'anno (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), miglior canzone dell'anno e miglior registrazione dell'anno (Bad Guy). 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' ha vinto anche nella categoria minore di Best Pop Vocal Album. Cinque vittorie su sei nomination, un’affermazione clamorosa. Tra i vincitori anche Lizzo che si è aggiudicata tre Grammy e durante la sua esibizione ha ricordato Kobe Bryant, scomparso durante la notte. La cerimonia si è tenuta proprio allo Staples Center dove la leggenda del basket ha incantato per 20 anni giocando con i Los Angeles Lakers. Tutta la cerimonia è stata ovviamente segnata dalla dolorosa scomparsa con Alicia Keys e Boyz II Men che hanno cantato per Bryant una versione a cappella del brano "It is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday".

Premi per Lady Gaga, Beyoncè e Michelle Obama

Tra i vincitori da segnalare anche Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper per "A star is Born" nella categoria "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media", mentre la stessa artista ha vinto anche per il brano “I’ll never love again”, trionfatore nella categoria "Best Song Written for Visual Media". Statuette anche per Beyoncè e Michelle Obama, vincitrici rispettivamente nella categoria "Best Music Film" per "Homecoming" e la versione audiolibro "Becoming".

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020

Ecco l'elenco completo dei premiati:

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Rap Album

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Jerome” — Lizzo

Best R&B Song

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best R&B Album

Venture — Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Best Rap Song

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

Wings — Peter Kater

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Best Jazz Ensemble Album

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Burn The Ships — for King & Country

Best Roots Gospel Album

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus — Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

Rapture — Koffee

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Becoming — Michelle Obama

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Finneas

Best Remixed Recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Best Immersive Audio Album

Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium

The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer.