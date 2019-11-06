“This is how (We Want You To Get High)” è un inedito di George Michael che fa parte della colonna sonora del film “Last Christmas”

“This is how (We Want You To Get High)” è il singolo postumo di George Michael che sarà utilizzato per la colonna sonora del film ‘Last Christmas’, pellicola ispirata alle canzoni del cantautore scomparso il 25 dicembre 2016. La colonna sonora del lungometraggio diretto da Paul Feig e interpretato da Emilia Clarke e da Emma Thompson contiene tre canzoni degli Wham!, tra cui “Last Christmas” e “Everything She Wants”, oltre a dodici canzoni soliste di George Michael.

Emma Thompson ha raccontato di aver parlato spesso con George Michael di un possibile film ispirato dalle sue canzoni. La sceneggiatura era stata sviluppata più volte fino alla notizia dell’improvvisa morte. La scelta di inserire anche “This is how (We Want You To Get High)” nasce da un ascolto in anteprima permesso alla sola attrice e sceneggiatrice del film, grande amica di George Michael. Da subito innamorata del brano, ha individuato come i temi centrali del film siano analizzati anche nel testo.

Il testo di “This is how (We Want You To Get High)”

Il brano “This is how (We Want You To Get High)” è stato registrato durante le ultime sessioni in studio del cantante. Questo il testo e la traduzione:

Testo

So you raise another glass looking for a different space,

I was leaning on the grass dreaming of a sunnier day,

oh it never came, how could it have baby

where the present meets the past it’s hard to be more than we’ve seenYour daddy was a drinker he just kept drinking til the shit he was thinking sounded true,

Your mama was a thinker she just wasn’t thinking on the day that she looked at him and said I do,

Cause I will always I will always I will always I will always try to get my shit together,

I guess we always guess we always knew, that it would be stormy weather

This is how we want you to get high the way that we showed you the way that we told you was decent

This is how we want you to get high, this is how we want you to get by

My daddy was a toker he just kept smoking til the jokes he could tell got very blue

My mama was a joker if she was a hippy then I guess she was tripping on a high love you

Cause I will always I will always I will always I will always try to get my shit together,

I guess we always guess we always knew, that it would be stormy weather

This is how we want you to get high the way that we showed you the way that we told you was decent

This is how we want you to get high, this is how we want you to get by on your sorry lives

Take another, take another

I never picked a fight in my life or raised a hand to my wife or saw my children as things to bully,

I never dropped a pill in a drink I know how low you can sink my heart my heart is better than that

I never picked a fight in my life or raised a hand to my wife or saw my children as things to bully,

I never dropped a pill in a drink I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that

Looking for a different space, dreaming of a sunnier day, oh it never came how could it have baby

where the present meets the past it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen, its hard to be more than we’ve seen.

Traduzione

Quindi alzi un altro bicchiere in cerca di uno spazio diverso,

Mi stavo appoggiando sull’erba sognando un giorno più soleggiato,

oh non è mai arrivato, come poteva avere un bambino

dove il presente incontra il passato è difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto

Tuo padre era un bevitore che continuava a bere fino a quando la merda che pensava suonava vera,

Tua mamma era una pensatrice che non stava pensando il giorno in cui lo guardò e disse:

Perché lo farò sempre Lo farò sempre Cercherò sempre di mettere insieme la mia merda,

Immagino che abbiamo sempre immaginato di aver sempre saputo che sarebbe stato un tempo burrascoso

Questo è il modo in cui vogliamo che ti alzi nel modo in cui ti abbiamo mostrato il modo in cui ti abbiamo detto che era decente

Questo è il modo in cui vogliamo che tu ti senta, questo è il modo in cui vogliamo che tu riesca

Mio padre fumava cannabis che continuava a fumare fino a quando le battute che poteva dire diventavano molto blu

Mia madre faceva il jolly se era un hippy, quindi immagino che stesse inciampando in un grande amore per te

Perché lo farò sempre Lo farò sempre Cercherò sempre di mettere insieme la mia merda,

Immagino che abbiamo sempre immaginato di aver sempre saputo che sarebbe stato un tempo burrascoso

Questo è il modo in cui vogliamo che ti alzi nel modo in cui ti abbiamo mostrato il modo in cui ti abbiamo detto che era decente

Questo è il modo in cui vogliamo che tu ti sbalzi, questo è il modo in cui vogliamo che tu riesca a cavartela con le tue tristi vite

Prendi un altro, prendine un altro

Non ho mai combattuto in vita mia né ho alzato una mano a mia moglie o visto i miei figli come cose da opprimere,

Non ho mai lasciato cadere una pillola in un drink, so quanto in basso puoi affondare il mio cuore, il mio cuore è meglio di così

Non ho mai combattuto in vita mia né ho alzato una mano a mia moglie o visto i miei figli come cose da opprimere,

Non ho mai lasciato cadere una pillola in un drink, so quanto in basso puoi affondare il mio cuore, il mio cuore è meglio di così

Alla ricerca di uno spazio diverso, sognando un giorno più soleggiato, oh non è mai venuto come potrebbe avere un bambino

dove il presente incontra il passato è difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto, è difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto.