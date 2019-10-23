“Lose You To Love Me” è il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez. La cantante torna con un brano che racconta di una storia d’amore conclusa e del percorso che deve intraprendere una persona per dimenticare chi ha amato. In tanti hanno subito pensato che la scelta di proporre questa canzone sia collegata a Justin Bieber, ex di Selena Gomez e ora sposato con Hailey Baldwin. Ci sarebbero anche alcuni riferimenti all’ex come il verso “In two months you replaced us”, una frase che sembra proprio destinata a Justin Bieber. Infatti l’artista si è fidanzato e sposato proprio nello stesso arco di tempo. Dopo 4 anni dal suo ultimo album, il brano “Lose You To Love Me” dovrebbe essere il singolo per un nuovo progetto discografico all’orizzonte.
Il testo di “Lose You To Love Me”
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adore it
Set fires to my forest
and you let it burn
Sang off key in my chorous
Cause it wasn’t yours
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose colored glass it’s all distorted
Set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn
You got off in the hurting
When it wasn’t yours
We always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me
To love, love me
I needed to lose you to love me
I gave my all and they all know it
You turned me down, and now it’s showing
In two months you replaced us
Like it was easy
Made me think I deserved it
And to think of healing
We always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off key in my chorus
To love me
I needed to hate you to love me
And now it’s goodbye, goodbye for us
La traduzione di “Love You To Lose Me”
Mi avevi promesso il mondo e ci ho creduto
ti ho messo al primo posto e lo hai adorato
hai dato fuoco alla mia foresta
e l’hai lasciata bruciare
hai cantato fuori sincro il mio ritornello
perché non era il tuo
Ho visto i segni e li ho ignorati
gli occhiali rosa fanno vedere le cose distorte
hai dato fuoco ai miei propositi
e li ho lasciati bruciare
Ci sei andato giù pesante a ferirmi
quando non eri tu.
Ci siamo sempre andati incontro ciecamente
avevo bisogno di perderti per trovarmi
questo ballo mi stava uccidendo lentamente
avevo bisogno di odiarti per amarmi
Ho dato tutta me stessa e tutti lo sanno
mi hai buttata giù e adesso si vede
in due mesi ci hai sostituito
come se fosse facile
facendomi credere che lo meritassi
e pensare di guarire
Ci andremo incontro sempre ciecamente
avevo bisogno di perderti per trovarmi
questo ballo mi stava uccidendo lentamente
avevo bisogno di odiarti per amarmi
Ti ho messo al primo posto e ti è piaciuto
hai dato fuoco alla mia foresta
e l’hai lasciata bruciare
hai cantato fuori sincro il mio ritornello
Avevo bisogno di odiarti per amarmi
e adesso è un addio, è un addio per noi.