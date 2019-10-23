Il testo e la traduzione di “Lose You To Love Me”, nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez e che sembra rivolto all’ex Justin Bieber

“Lose You To Love Me” è il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez. La cantante torna con un brano che racconta di una storia d’amore conclusa e del percorso che deve intraprendere una persona per dimenticare chi ha amato. In tanti hanno subito pensato che la scelta di proporre questa canzone sia collegata a Justin Bieber, ex di Selena Gomez e ora sposato con Hailey Baldwin. Ci sarebbero anche alcuni riferimenti all’ex come il verso “In two months you replaced us”, una frase che sembra proprio destinata a Justin Bieber. Infatti l’artista si è fidanzato e sposato proprio nello stesso arco di tempo. Dopo 4 anni dal suo ultimo album, il brano “Lose You To Love Me” dovrebbe essere il singolo per un nuovo progetto discografico all’orizzonte.

Il testo di “Lose You To Love Me”

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adore it

Set fires to my forest

and you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorous

Cause it wasn’t yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose colored glass it’s all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off in the hurting

When it wasn’t yours

We always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

To love, love me

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down, and now it’s showing

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

And to think of healing

We always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus

To love me

I needed to hate you to love me

And now it’s goodbye, goodbye for us

La traduzione di “Love You To Lose Me”

Mi avevi promesso il mondo e ci ho creduto

ti ho messo al primo posto e lo hai adorato

hai dato fuoco alla mia foresta

e l’hai lasciata bruciare

hai cantato fuori sincro il mio ritornello

perché non era il tuo

Ho visto i segni e li ho ignorati

gli occhiali rosa fanno vedere le cose distorte

hai dato fuoco ai miei propositi

e li ho lasciati bruciare

Ci sei andato giù pesante a ferirmi

quando non eri tu.

Ci siamo sempre andati incontro ciecamente

avevo bisogno di perderti per trovarmi

questo ballo mi stava uccidendo lentamente

avevo bisogno di odiarti per amarmi

Ho dato tutta me stessa e tutti lo sanno

mi hai buttata giù e adesso si vede

in due mesi ci hai sostituito

come se fosse facile

facendomi credere che lo meritassi

e pensare di guarire

Ci andremo incontro sempre ciecamente

avevo bisogno di perderti per trovarmi

questo ballo mi stava uccidendo lentamente

avevo bisogno di odiarti per amarmi

Ti ho messo al primo posto e ti è piaciuto

hai dato fuoco alla mia foresta

e l’hai lasciata bruciare

hai cantato fuori sincro il mio ritornello

Avevo bisogno di odiarti per amarmi

e adesso è un addio, è un addio per noi.