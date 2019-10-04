"10.000 hours" è il titolo del nuovo singolo del duo country Dan+Shay in collaborazione con il cantante canadese. A pochi giorni dalla fine della festa del suo matrimonio, Justin Bieber è tornato su Instagram annunciando inaspettatamente un nuovo pezzo cantato con i suoi amici Dan Smyers e Shay Mooney. Il brano è il primo singolo estratto dal quarto album di Dan+Shay.

Il testo di "10.000 hours" è stato scritto da Dan Smyers e Shay Mooney, insieme a Justin Bieber, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds e Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd. La canzone, prodotta da Smyers, non è però il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco di Justin Bieber, bensì uno dei brani contenuti nel nuovo album di Dan + Shay, seguito del loro EP omonimo uscito lo scorso anno. Almeno per il momento, infatti, Justin Bieber non sembra ancora intenzionato a pubblicare un seguito al suo fortunatissimo ultimo disco “Purpose”.

Justin Bieber: stop alla musica

Dopo l’annuncio da parte di Justin Bieber di volersi ritirare dalle scene musicali per un po’ di tempo, il cantante ha lavorato solo in collaborazione con altri artisti: prima in “I Don’t Care” con Ed Sheeran e poi in “Bad Guy remix” con Billie Eilish. Ieri sera, come un fulmine a ciel sereno, il cantante di “One Time” ha dapprima condiviso una foto con il duo Dan + Shay con una didascalia che annunciava l’uscita di “10.000 hours" e alla mezzanotte ha pubblicato un breve video in cui faceva ascoltare 15 secondi del nuovo singolo al quale ha preso parte anche lui. Con questo singolo è la terza collaborazione dell’anno di Justin Bieber. Il ritorno del cantante canadese é atteso per il 2020, ma sembrerebbe che per ora voglia fare tutto con assoluta calma, per forse dedicarsi un po’ alla famiglia e al divertimento.

"10.000 hours": il testo

Justin Bieber ha scherzato molto sul brano, definendolo “da matrimonio”. In effetti, il testo è molto romantico. I tre artisti cantano la voglia di conoscere una ragazza e di passare migliaia di ore a corteggiarla se questo servisse a far breccia nel suo cuore. Di seguito il testo completo del nuovo singolo di Dan+Shay con Justin Bieber.

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

When you’re drunk with your friends at a party?

What’s your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin’?

Everything, I wanna know it all

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin’?

Everything, I wanna know it all

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

Ooh, yeah

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (Sweet heart of yours)

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try (Yeah)

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I’m gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

And I…

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?

I’m gonna love you (I’m gonna love you)

I’m gonna love you