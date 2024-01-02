Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Capri Hollywood, vincono Oppenheimer, Barbie e Maestro

Cinema
capri-hollywood

Il film di Christopher Nolan si aggiudica ben 7 Awards, 6 per Barbie e 5 per Maestro. Io Capitano di Garrone è il miglior film internazionale

Vince Oppenheimer con 7 Awards

 

A Capri, Hollywood trionfa Oppenheimer (LA RECENSIONE) con sette Awards compreso miglior film, regista - Christopher Nolan - e cast, seguito con sei riconoscimenti da Barbie (LA RECENSIONE) di Greta Gerwig (Premio Lina Wertmuller) e con cinque da Maestro (LA RECENSIONE) di Bradley Cooper, mentre è Io Capitano (LA RECENSIONE) di Matteo Garrone, in shortlist agli Oscar e nominato per Golden Globes, ad aggiudicarsi il titolo Best International Feature of the Year.  ad annunciarlo Tony Renis, presidente del board dell'Istituto Capri nel Mondo, di cui quest'anno, edizione 28, fanno parte artisti come Bobby Moresco, Jim Sheridan, Mike Figgis, Terry Gilliam, Michael Radford, Noa, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Gianni Quaranta, Franco Nero, Mimmo Calopresti.  

Matteo Garrone, "Io Capitano"

approfondimento

Oscar, Io Capitano di Garrone in shortlist 15 migliori film stranieri

I premi

A Oppenheimer vanno gli Awards anche per Best Adapted Screenplay a Nolan, Best Cinematography a Hoyte van Hoytema, Best Film Editing a Jennifer Lame, Best Original Score a Ludwig Göransoon. Gli altri riconoscimenti per Barbie sono: Best Supporting Actor a Ryan Gosling, Best Original Screenplay a Noah Baumbach e Greta Gerwig, Best Costume Design a Jacqueline Duran, Best Original Song "Dance The Night", Best Production Design a Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer.

Per Maestro, Visionary Award a Bradley Cooper, miglior attrice è Carey Mullighan, Best Sound Editing a Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder e Dean Zupancic, vince anche il Best Makeup and Hairstyling. 

approfondimento

Il sito ufficiale di Capri, Hollywood

Gli altri riconoscimenti

Infine Capri Producers of The Year Award sono Bradley Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger.  Completano i riconoscimenti: Best Actor è Colman Domingo (Rustin), Best Supporting Actress è Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Best Animated Feature va a Spider-man Across the Spider-Verse, Best International Documentary Feature è American Symphony (Netflix) miglior docu europeo è Posso entrare? An ode to Naples di Trudie Styler. E ancora: Best Visual Effects a Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, mentre il Capri Best Breakthrough Actor è Charles Melton (May December).

