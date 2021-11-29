Tick, tick… Boom!: il video della canzone “Therapy” dal musical

Diretto da Lin Manuel Miranda, Tick Tick… BOOM! è l’adattamento di un celebre musical autobiografico del drammaturgo americano Jonathan Larson, morto a soli trentasei anni e passato alla storia per il musical Rent per il quale ha ottenuto un Premio Pulitzer e quattro Tony Awards, tutti dopo la sua scomparsa. Il film racconta la storia del compositore alle prese con la lunga gestazione di quello che spera diventerà un musical di successo in un periodo in cui quasi trentenne, lavorava come cameriere in un diner di New York per sbarcare il lunario mentre cercava di realizzare il suo sogno.

THERAPY, IL TESTO DELLA CANZONE TRATTA DA TICK TICK... BOOM!

Are you saying we can't talk?

Are you saying we are not talking?

What are you saying?

What are you saying?

I'm saying I feel bad, that you feel bad

About me feeling bad, about you feeling bad

About what I said, about what you said

About me not being able to share a feeling

If I thought that what you thought

Was that I hadn't thought about sharing my thoughts

Then my reaction to your reaction

To my reaction would have been more revealing

I was afraid that you'd be afraid

If I told you that I was afraid of intimacy

If you don't have a problem with my problem

Maybe the problem is simply co-dependency

Yes, I know that now you know

That I didn't know that you didn't know

That when I said, "No", I meant, "Yes, I know"

And that now I know that you knew that you knew you adored me

I was wrong to

Say you were wrong to

Say I was wrong about

You being wrong

When you meant to say that

The ring was the wrong thing to bring

If I meant what I said

When I said rings bore me

I'm not mad that you got mad that I got mad

When you said I should go drop dead

If I were you when I'd done what I'd done

And I'd do what you did when I gave you the ring

Having said what I said

I feel bad, that you feel bad

(I feel badly about you)

About me feeling bad, about you feeling bad

About what I said, about what you said

(Feeling badly about me)

About me not being able to share a feeling

(Feel badly about you)

If I thought that what you thought

(I thought)

Was that I hadn't thought about sharing my thoughts

(You're gonna)

Then my reaction to your reaction

(Reacted shallowly)

To my reaction would have been more revealing

(When I reacted to you)

I'm not mad that you got mad that I got mad

(I'm not mad)

(You got mad)

When you said I should go drop dead

(Go drop dead)

If I were you when I'd done what I'd done

(If I were you)

And I'd do what you did when I gave you the ring

(But I'm not you)

Having said what I said

(Said what I said)

But now it's out in the open

Now it's off our chest

Now it's four am

And we have therapy tomorrow

It's too late to screw

So let's just get some rest