Tick, tick… Boom!: il video della canzone “Therapy” dal musical

Un brano estratto dal film di Lin Manuel Miranda racconta la crisi di coppia tra i due protagonisti, unendo i toni da commedia a quelli del dramma. Sul palco Andrew Garfield e Vanessa Hudgens
La tensione del dramma e la spensieratezza della commedia. Sono due elementi che spesso si intrecciano e sovrappongono nei musical, con risultati sorprendentemente omogenei e coerenti. Ed è esattamente quello che vediamo nella clip della canzone Therapy di Tick Tick… BOOM!, musical Netflix visibile anche su Sky Q e tramite app su NOW Smarti Stick.
Mix tra commedia e dramma
Andrew Garfield e Vanessa Hudgens recitano uno accanto all’altra in una scena che li vede affrontare i loro problemi di coppia con una canzone dal titolo eloquente. Un brano in cui i due analizzano gli aspetti disfunzionali della loro relazione, con ritmi e passo da varietà, espressioni da cabaret, melodia ammiccante e allegra. A fare da controcanto alla sequenza musicale, gli intermezzi di recitazione drammatica che raccontano uno dei tanti litigi della coppia composta da Jon e Karessa.
LA VERA STORIA DI JONATHAN LARSSON
Diretto da Lin Manuel Miranda, Tick Tick… BOOM! è l’adattamento di un celebre musical autobiografico del drammaturgo americano Jonathan Larson, morto a soli trentasei anni e passato alla storia per il musical Rent per il quale ha ottenuto un Premio Pulitzer e quattro Tony Awards, tutti dopo la sua scomparsa. Il film racconta la storia del compositore alle prese con la lunga gestazione di quello che spera diventerà un musical di successo in un periodo in cui quasi trentenne, lavorava come cameriere in un diner di New York per sbarcare il lunario mentre cercava di realizzare il suo sogno.
GLI ALTRI NOMI DEL CAST
Nel cast, insieme a Garfield, attore candidato all'Oscar, e Vanessa Hudgens (FOTO), figurano anche Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, Noah Robbins, Joanna P. Adler e Beth Malone. Molti di questi attori sono candidati e vincitori di premi prestigiosi come Emmy e Tony Awards e vantano esperienza proprio nell'ambito teatrale e musicale che è la cornice della storia. “tick, tick...BOOM!” è prodotto da Brian Grazer e Ron Howard per Imagine Entertainment e sarà distribuito da Netflix il prossimo novembre; contestualmente la pellicola sarà proiettata al cinema in alcuni circuiti selezionati.
THERAPY, IL TESTO DELLA CANZONE TRATTA DA TICK TICK... BOOM!
Are you saying we can't talk?
Are you saying we are not talking?
What are you saying?
What are you saying?
I'm saying I feel bad, that you feel bad
About me feeling bad, about you feeling bad
About what I said, about what you said
About me not being able to share a feeling
If I thought that what you thought
Was that I hadn't thought about sharing my thoughts
Then my reaction to your reaction
To my reaction would have been more revealing
I was afraid that you'd be afraid
If I told you that I was afraid of intimacy
If you don't have a problem with my problem
Maybe the problem is simply co-dependency
Yes, I know that now you know
That I didn't know that you didn't know
That when I said, "No", I meant, "Yes, I know"
And that now I know that you knew that you knew you adored me
I was wrong to
Say you were wrong to
Say I was wrong about
You being wrong
When you meant to say that
The ring was the wrong thing to bring
If I meant what I said
When I said rings bore me
I'm not mad that you got mad that I got mad
When you said I should go drop dead
If I were you when I'd done what I'd done
And I'd do what you did when I gave you the ring
Having said what I said
I feel bad, that you feel bad
(I feel badly about you)
About me feeling bad, about you feeling bad
About what I said, about what you said
(Feeling badly about me)
About me not being able to share a feeling
(Feel badly about you)
If I thought that what you thought
(I thought)
Was that I hadn't thought about sharing my thoughts
(You're gonna)
Then my reaction to your reaction
(Reacted shallowly)
To my reaction would have been more revealing
(When I reacted to you)
I'm not mad that you got mad that I got mad
(I'm not mad)
(You got mad)
When you said I should go drop dead
(Go drop dead)
If I were you when I'd done what I'd done
(If I were you)
And I'd do what you did when I gave you the ring
(But I'm not you)
Having said what I said
(Said what I said)
But now it's out in the open
Now it's off our chest
Now it's four am
And we have therapy tomorrow
It's too late to screw
So let's just get some rest