Alcuni titoli attesi, come “Outside the Wire” e “Malcolm & Marie” vantano già delle date d’uscita tra gennaio e febbraio
Importante annuncio di Netflix a tutti i propri iscritti. Il 2021 sarà un anno molto importante per quanto riguarda la programmazione cinematografica della piattaforma di streaming. Il colosso del web ha infatti svelato d’essere pronto a caricare un nuovo film ogni settimana, per tutta la durata dell’anno.
Ecco quanto dichiarato nel comunicato ufficiale: “Un buon motivo per accogliere il 2021 con entusiasmo. Ogni settimana arriva un nuovo film su Netflix! Questa è solo una piccola anticipazione: supereroi, western, thriller, commedie romantiche, comicità e a volte un mix di tutti questi generi ti terranno compagnia al fianco delle star e dei registi più amati e dei talenti più promettenti. Preparati. Sarà un anno eccezionale”.
Netflix, l’elenco dei nuovi film del 2021
“Variety” ha rivelato l’intera lista di film che verranno aggiunti, settimana dopo settimana, al catalogo di Netflix nell’arco del 2021. Alcune date d’uscita sono già confermate, altre verranno svelate nel corso dei mesi. È stato inoltre rilasciato un trailer generico che propone un mix delle proposte, il che non fa che aumentare l’hype degli amanti del cinema. Ecco tutti i titoli divisi per genere.
Genere Azione
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- Kate
- Outside the Wire (15 gennaio)
- Red Notice
- Sweet Girl
Genere Horror
- Fear Street Trilogy
- No One Gets Out Alive
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Things Heard and Seen
Genere Thriller
- Blood Red Sky
- Beckett
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Intrusion
- Munich
- O2
- Night Teeth
- The Swarm
- The Woman in the Window
Genere Fantascienza
- Stowaway
Genere Romantico
- A Castle For Christmas
- Fuimos Canciones
- Kissing Booth 3
- Love Hard
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
- The Princess Switch 3
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Genere Drammatico
- Beauty
- Blonde
- Bombay Rose
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Fever Dream
- Malcolm & Marie (5 febbraio)
- Monster
- Penguin Bloom (27 gennaio)
- Pieces of Woman (7 gennaio)
- The Dig (29 gennaio)
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God
- The Power of the Dog
- The Starling
- The White Tiger (22 gennaio)
- Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
- Unt. Graham King
Genere Western
- The Harder They Fall
Genere Commedia
- 8 Rue de l’Humanité
- Afterlife of the Party
- Bad Trip
- Don’t Look Up
- Double Dad
- I Care A Lot (19 febbraio)
- Moxie (3 marzo)
- The Last Mercenary
- Thunder Force
Genere Per tutta la Famiglia
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Back to the Outback
- Finding ‘Ohana (29 gennaio)
- Loud House
- Nightbooks
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Wish Dragon
- YES DAY (12 marzo)
Genere Musical
- A Week Away
- Tick, tick… BOOM