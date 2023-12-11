Golden Globe 2024, Io Capitano di Garrone tra i film candidati

Ad annunciare i candidati dell’81esima edizione, in programma il prossimo 7 gennaio, sono stati Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama. Ventisette in tutto le categorie, con due novità: miglior blockbuster e miglior stand-up comedy. A incassare più candidature sono stati Barbie e Oppenheimer, ma anche Killers of the Flower Moon e Maestro si contenderanno i premi più ambiti. Per la tv, a dominare sono Succession, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, 1923 e The Last Of Us. ECCO TUTTE LE NOMINATION

Sono state annunciate le nomination per l’81esima edizione dei Golden Globes, in programma il prossimo 7 gennaio sulla Cbs. Tra i film candidati nella categoria del miglior film non in inglese c'è Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone: la pellicola, su cui l'Italia ha puntato per gli Oscar, se la dovrà vedere con Anatomia di una caduta, Past Lives, Society of Snow, Le zone d'interesse e Foglie al vento. La nuova edizione prevede 27 categorie tra cinema e tv e le novità del 2024 includono l'aumento da cinque a sei dei candidati per ciascuna categoria e due nuovi riconoscimenti: miglior blockbuster e miglior stand-up comedy. Ad annunciare le nomination sono stati Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama.

I più nominati Per quanto riguarda i film, la pellicola che ha ricevuto più candidature ai prossimi Golden Globes è Barbie di Greta Gerwig, seguita da Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan. Bene anche Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese e Maestro di Bradley Cooper. Per quanto riguarda la tv, a dominare sono Succession, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, 1923 e The Last Of Us. Per la prima volta saranno assegnati premi al miglior show televisivo di uno stand up comedian: tra i candidati Chris Rock, Richard Gervais e Sarah Silverman. Una prima volta anche per un campione di incassi al box office, con il film concerto The Eras di Taylor Swift tra gli inevitabili candidati. vedi anche Barbie 2, Ryan Gosling: "Non ne so nulla, ma fatemi fare Ken Husky"

“Anatomy of a Fall”, in italiano Anatomia di una caduta (Neon) Golden Globe per il miglior film commedia o musicale “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) “Poor Things”, in italiano Povere creature (Searchlight Pictures) “American Fiction” (MGM) “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) “May December” (Netflix) “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios) Golden Globe per il miglior film non in inglese Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Tier) Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki) Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone) Past Lives (Usa – Cecile Song) La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona) La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer) Golden Globe per il miglior regista Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” Greta Gerwig — “Barbie” Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things” Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Celine Song — “Past Lives” Golden Globe per la migliore sceneggiatura “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese “Past Lives” — Celine Song “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari Golden Globe per il miglior attore in un film drammatico Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Colman Domingo — “Rustin” Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”, in italiano Estranei Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn” Golden Globe per la migliore attrice in un film drammatico Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Carey Mulligan – “Maestro” Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall” Annette Bening — “Nyad”, in italiano Nyad – Oltre l’oceano Greta Lee — “Past Lives” Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla” Golden Globe per il miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario” Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka” Matt Damon — “Air” Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”, in italiano Beau ha paura Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction” Golden Globe per la migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”, in italiano Il colore viola Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”, in italiano Fidanzata in affitto Natalie Portman – “May December” Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”, in italiano Foglie al vento Margot Robbie – “Barbie” Emma Stone – “Poor Things” Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things” Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling — “Barbie” Charles Melton — “May December” Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things” Golden Globe per la migliore attrice non protagonista Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple” Jodie Foster — “Nyad” Julianne Moore — “May December” Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn” Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” Golden Globe per la migliore colonna sonora originale Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”, in italiano Il ragazzo e l’airone Golden Globe per la migliore canzone originale “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” di Billie Eilish e Finneas “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz Golden Globe per il miglior film d’animazione “The Boy and the Heron” “Elemental” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” “Suzume” “Wish” Golden Globe per il miglior blockbuster “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney), in italiano Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films) “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures) “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures) “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres) leggi anche Golden Globes 2024, inserita la categoria film campioni d’incassi

La lista delle nomination per serie e programmi tv Golden Globe per la miglior serie drammatica “1923” (Paramount+) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Diplomat” (Netflix) “The Last of Us” (HBO) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) “Succession” (HBO) Golden Globe per la miglior serie commedia o musicale “The Bear” (FX) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee) “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) “Barry” (HBO) Golden Globe per la miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione “Beef” “Lessons in Chemistry”, in italiano Lezioni di chimica “Daisy Jones & the Six” “All the Light We Cannot See”, in italiano Tutta la luce che non vediamo “Fellow Travelers”, in italiano Compagni di viaggio “Fargo” Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO) Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO) Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO) Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix) Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica Helen Mirren – "1923" Bella Ramsey – "The Last of Us" Keri Russell – "The Diplomat" Sarah Snook – “Succession” Imelda Staunton – “The Crown” Emma Stone – "The Curse" Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale Bill Hader – "Barry" Steve Martin – "Only Muders in the Building" Jason Segel – "Shrinking" Martin Short – "Only Murders in the Building" Jason Sudeikis – "Ted Lasso" Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear" Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, in italiano La fantastica signora Maisel Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” Elle Fanning – “The Great” Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Steven Yeun — “Beef” Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six” Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry” Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death” Juno Temple — “Fargo” Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers” Ali Wong — “Beef” Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” James Marsden — “Jury Duty” Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear” Alan Ruck — “Succession” Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession” Golden Globe per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” Abby Elliott — “The Bear” Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building” Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” Golden Globe per il miglior stand-up comico Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” vedi anche Oscar 2024, Io Capitano di Garrone è il film italiano candidato