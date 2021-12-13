Golden Globes 2022, oggi le nomination: la cerimonia in diretta

I candidati vengono resi noti a partire dalle 15 ora italiana (le 6 in California) dal Beverly Hilton, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia viene trasmessa in live streaming. I premi saranno successivamente assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022
È iniziata la cerimonia per annunciare le nomination dei Golden Globes 2022. I candidati vengono svelati oggi a partire dalle 15 ora italiana (le 6 del mattino in California) dal Beverly Hilton, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia viene trasmessa in live streaming su goldenglobes.com e sul canale YouTube dei Golden Globes. I premi saranno assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022 (LO SPECIALE GOLDEN GLOBE DI SKY TG24).
Le novità nello statuto su diversità e inclusione
Negli ultimi otto mesi, l'HFPA, l'associazione della stampa straniera di Hollywood, come si legge sul sito dei Golden Globes "ha completamente rivisto il suo statuto, implementando cambiamenti radicali che riguardano l'etica e il codice di condotta, la diversità, l'equità e l'inclusione, la governance, l'appartenenza e altro ancora. Di recente, l'HFPA ha ammesso 21 nuovi membri, tutti elettori per la prima volta per l'assegnazione dei Golden Globes".
Best TV show – Musical/Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Actor in a Film – Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best TV Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actor in a Film – Musical/Comedy
Leo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – CODA
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick Tick Boom
West Side Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Anjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing