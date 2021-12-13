Golden Globes 2022, oggi le nomination: la cerimonia in diretta

I candidati vengono resi noti a partire dalle 15 ora italiana (le 6 in California) dal Beverly Hilton, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia viene trasmessa in live streaming. I premi saranno successivamente assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022 Condividi

È iniziata la cerimonia per annunciare le nomination dei Golden Globes 2022. I candidati vengono svelati oggi a partire dalle 15 ora italiana (le 6 del mattino in California) dal Beverly Hilton, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia viene trasmessa in live streaming su goldenglobes.com e sul canale YouTube dei Golden Globes. I premi saranno assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022 (LO SPECIALE GOLDEN GLOBE DI SKY TG24).

Le novità nello statuto su diversità e inclusione leggi anche Golden Globes 2021, ecco cosa è successo e chi ha vinto Negli ultimi otto mesi, l'HFPA, l'associazione della stampa straniera di Hollywood, come si legge sul sito dei Golden Globes "ha completamente rivisto il suo statuto, implementando cambiamenti radicali che riguardano l'etica e il codice di condotta, la diversità, l'equità e l'inclusione, la governance, l'appartenenza e altro ancora. Di recente, l'HFPA ha ammesso 21 nuovi membri, tutti elettori per la prima volta per l'assegnazione dei Golden Globes".



Best TV show – Musical/Comedy The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs Ted Lasso



Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama Brian Cox – Succession Lee Jaw – Squid Game Billy Porter – Pose Jeremy Strong – Succession Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Director – Motion Picture Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter Steven Spielberg – West Side Story Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy Marion Cotillard – Annette Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up Emma Stone – Cruella Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Film – Drama Mahershala Ali – Swan Song Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog Will Smith – King Richard Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best TV Series – Drama Lupin The Morning Show Pose Squid Game Succession

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama Uzo Aduba – In Treatment Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Christine Baranski – The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Paul Bettany – WandaVision Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage Michael Keaton - Dopesick Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actor in a Film – Musical/Comedy Leo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up Peter Dinklage – Cyrano Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM! Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan – Belfast Ciaran Hinds – Belfast Troy – CODA Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score The French Dispatch Encanto The Power of the Dog Parallel Mothers Dune

Best Limited or Anthology Series Dopesick American Crime Story: Impeachment Maid Mare of Easttown The Underground Railroad

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Cyrano Don’t Look Up Licorice Pizza Tick Tick Boom West Side Story