Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Golden Globes 2022, oggi le nomination: la cerimonia in diretta

Spettacolo
©Getty
golden globe award getty

I candidati vengono resi noti a partire dalle 15 ora italiana (le 6 in California) dal Beverly Hilton, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia viene trasmessa in live streaming. I premi saranno successivamente assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022

È iniziata la cerimonia per annunciare le nomination dei Golden Globes 2022. I candidati vengono svelati oggi a partire dalle 15 ora italiana (le 6 del mattino in California) dal Beverly Hilton, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia viene trasmessa in live streaming su goldenglobes.com e sul canale YouTube dei Golden Globes. I premi saranno assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022 (LO SPECIALE GOLDEN GLOBE DI SKY TG24).

Le novità nello statuto su diversità e inclusione

leggi anche

Golden Globes 2021, ecco cosa è successo e chi ha vinto

Negli ultimi otto mesi, l'HFPA, l'associazione della stampa straniera di Hollywood, come si legge sul sito dei Golden Globes "ha completamente rivisto il suo statuto, implementando cambiamenti radicali che riguardano l'etica e il codice di condotta, la diversità, l'equità e l'inclusione, la governance, l'appartenenza e altro ancora. Di recente, l'HFPA ha ammesso 21 nuovi membri, tutti elettori per la prima volta per l'assegnazione dei Golden Globes".

Best TV show – Musical/Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Film – Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best TV Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actor in a Film – Musical/Comedy

Leo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – CODA

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick Tick Boom

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Anjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Miss Italia diventa una miniserie TV con Alessandro Di Sarno

Spettacolo

Una settimana di attività per raccontare le ragazze mostrando le loro velleità e la capacità di...

Miss Italia diventa una miniserie TV con Alessandro Di Sarno

gIANMARIA, dopo X Factor arriva il Fallirò Tour

Musica sky uno

Prodotti da Vivo Concerti, i  live del secondo classificato a XF partiranno...

gIANMARIA, dopo X Factor arriva il Fallirò Tour

Grande Fratello VIP, chi sono i concorrenti in nomination

Spettacolo

A sfidarsi al televoto Sophie Codegoni, Maria Monsè, Carmen Russo, Francesca...

Grande Fratello VIP, chi sono i concorrenti in nomination

"SIC", il documentario su Simoncelli al cinema il 28 e 29 dicembre

Cinema

L'arrivo in sala del film targato Sky in due giorni evento alla fine dell'anno. Per rivevere la...

"SIC", il documentario su Simoncelli al cinema il 28 e 29 dicembre

Litfiba, è giunto il momento del tour di addio, è l'Ultimo Girone

Musica

La band che ha fatto la storia del rock italiano girerà l’Italia per festeggiare i suoi...

Litfiba, è giunto il momento del tour di addio, è l'Ultimo Girone

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi le notizie più importanti di politica, mondo, cronaca, spettacolo, le analisi e gli aggiornamenti. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso.

Hai attivato le notifiche di sky tg24

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.