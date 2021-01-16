Da Lady Gaga a Tom Hanks: ecco le star per l'insediamento di Joe Biden

I COMUNICATI UFFICIALI

Presidential Inaugural Committee Announces Participants in the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies



PIC Announces Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Gorman, and Others to Join the Inaugural Ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol



WASHINGTON — Today, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced the participants of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on January 20, when Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol.



The following participants will join the 59th Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony:

Invocation - Father Leo J. O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance - Andrea Hall

National Anthem - Lady Gaga

Poetry Reading - Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance - Jennifer Lopez

Benediction - Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman