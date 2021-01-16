Da Lady Gaga a Tom Hanks: ecco le star per l'insediamento di Joe Biden

Molte le star che prenderanno parte, in presenza o da lontano, alla festa del prossimo 20 gennaio per "l'Inauguration Day" di Joe Biden e Kamala Harris, ma anche per lo show televisivo condotto da Tom Hanks che si intitolerà "Celebrating America"
approfondimento
Insediamento Biden: gli ospiti al giuramento, da Lady Gaga a J.Lo
Un insediamento diverso dal solito soprattutto perché il pubblico non ci sarà. Le estreme misure di sicurezza che vedono chiuso l'intero National Mall (in seguito a quanto accaduto con l’irruzione dei sostenitori del Presidente uscente Donald Trump - GUARDA LE FOTO) ma anche per l’attuale situazione sanitaria, faranno sì che il prossimo 20 gennaio quando Joe Biden e Kamala Harris giureranno sulla Bibbia, milioni di americani potranno seguirli solo in televisione
approfondimento
Da Lady Gaga e Polansky a Belen e Spinalbese, le coppie vip del 2020
La tradizione però verrà rispettata con il coinvolgimento di molte star che hanno aderito, con entusiasmo, all’invito del Presidente entrante, come di solito accade in effetti più per i Democratici che per i Repubblicani. Trump stesso ne sa qualcosa. È stato il nome di Lady Gaga il primo ad essere trapelato e poi ufficialmente confermato. A lei l’onore di cantare l’inno nazionale all’Inauguratiion Day.
approfondimento
Jennifer Lopez, è uscito il video del nuovo singolo In The Morning
Presente anche Jennifer Lopez che si esibirà in uno spettacolo musicale. Sarà poi la volta della poetessa e attivista afroamericana Amanda Gorman che leggerà un testo da lei scritto, per finire con la benedizione di un amico di famiglia dei Biden, il pastore metodista Silvester Beaman.
approfondimento
Tom Hanks ieri e oggi: ecco com’è cambiato negli anni
Per due ore poi, in serata, si svolgerà “Celebrating America” lo speciale televisivo che verrà trasmesso su tutti i maggiori network e le piattaforme social: sarà condotto da Tom Hanks, che si alternerà ad Eva Longoria e Kerry Washington, che avranno il compito di dare la parola alle storie di giovani americani che “hanno fatto la differenza”, si legge sul comunicato ufficiale. John Legend, Bruce Springsteen e i Foo Fighters invece suoneranno in iconiche location del paese. La musica dal vivo sarà anche quella di Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi e Demi Lovato tra gli altri. Uno spettacolo con lo scopo di celebrare l'eroismo, la resilienza e l'unità del popolo statunitense.
I COMUNICATI UFFICIALI
Presidential Inaugural Committee Announces Participants in the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies
PIC Announces Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Gorman, and Others to Join the Inaugural Ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON — Today, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced the participants of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on January 20, when Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol.
The following participants will join the 59th Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony:
- Invocation - Father Leo J. O’Donovan
- Pledge of Allegiance - Andrea Hall
- National Anthem - Lady Gaga
- Poetry Reading - Amanda Gorman
- Musical Performance - Jennifer Lopez
- Benediction - Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman
“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen.
Over the course of five days of programming, “America United” activities will honor inaugural traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes. These activities include, “United We Serve,” a National Day of Service on January 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19; and the official Inaugural Ceremonies, a wreath laying on Arlington National Cemetery, and a “Parade Across America,” and a “Celebrating America” primetime program on January 20. The PIC will also install an extensive public art display — a “Field of Flags,” which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street — to represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC.
PARTICIPANT BIOGRAPHIES
Father Leo J. O’Donovan is an American Jesuit Catholic priest and theologian who served as the 44th President of Georgetown University. Hailing from New York City, he graduated from Georgetown. Father O’Donovan went on to receive advanced degrees from Fordham University and Woodstock College, and received his doctorate in theology from the University of Münster. Father Leo O'Donovan is a longtime friend of the President-Elect and the Biden family.
Andrea Hall is the President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 and a career firefighter with 28 years of dedicated service. She has served in the City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department in Fulton County, Georgia since 1999, and she is the first African American woman in the department’s history to be promoted to the rank of Fire Captain in 2004.
Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist, performer and a trailblazer in beauty and fashion. She is also an outspoken activist, philanthropist and supporter of many important issues including mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and body image issues. During the Obama-Biden Administration, she worked closely with President-elect Biden’s “It’s On Us” campaign to address sexual assault on college campuses.
Amanda Gorman made history in 2017 by being named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in the United States by UrbanWord and the Library of Congress. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she graduated cum laude from Harvard with a degree in Sociology.
Jennifer Lopez, considered one of the most influential Latin artists in the country, is an award-winning actress, singer, dancer, producer, and businesswoman hailing originally from New York City. Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriguez have been outspoken about the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on Latinos and the need to contain the virus, rebuild the economy, and unify the country.
Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman is the Pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware. Reverend Beaman has known the Biden family for nearly 30 years and is a close confidante and friend of the President-Elect. He was also a consistent ally and community partner of his son, Beau, a decorated officer in the Delaware National Guard and Delaware's former Attorney General.
Performers Participating in the “Celebrating America” Primetime Special
Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington to Introduce Segments During Program
Program to Include Performances by Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen
WASHINGTON — Today, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced additional performances and American heroes who will be highlighted during “Celebrating America,” the capstone prime-time program for the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris to celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united.
Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances. Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen will perform from iconic locations across the country, joining Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi with additional performances to be announced ahead of January 20.
“Celebrating America” will be hosted by Tom Hanks on January 20 from 8:30-10:30 pm. ET/PT and will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild. The program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks, performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis.
The program will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It will be streamed live on PIC social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse, will also be carrying the program live.
Over the course of five days of programming, “America United” activities will honor our traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes. These activities include, “United We Serve,” a National Day of Service on January 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19; and the official Inaugural Ceremonies, a wreath laying on Arlington National Cemetery, and a “Parade Across America” on January 20. The events will culminate with the “Celebrating America” program. The PIC will also install an extensive public art display — a “Field of Flags,” which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street — to represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC.