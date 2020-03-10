Sony Student and Youth 2020, rivelati i finalisti. FOTO

La World Photography Organisation ha rivelato i finalisti delle sezioni Student and Youth della Sony World Photography Awards 2020. Inoltre, sono stati rivelati i vincitori del Sony Student Grant 2019, borse di studio legate al progetto Changing Cities, un racconto delle iniziative green in diverse città (foto della serie "We Reap What We Sow", Joel Davies, United Kingdom, Sony Student Grant, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Tra i vincitori dell'assegno da 3.500 dollari c'è Joel Davies con due scatti che raccontano gli sforzi di strappare spazio alla città per il verde (foto della serie "We Reap What We Sow", Joel Davies, United Kingdom, Sony Student Grant, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Anche Sam Delaware è stato premiato nella sezione Student Grant 2019 per il progetto (foto della serie "Cellular Culture", Sam Delaware, United States, Sony Student Grant, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Delaware ha raccontato aziende che mirano a sfruttare l'elemento vegetale per far fronte al sovraffollamento planetario come JUST Inc., in California (foto della serie "Cellular Culture", Sam Delaware, United States, Sony Student Grant, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Tobias Kobborg Kristensen è il terzo giovane fotografo di origini danesi che ha conquistato il Sony Student Grant (foto della serie "Green Copenhagen", Tobias Kobborg Kristensen, Denmark, Sony Student Grant, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
La serie fotografica racconta la vita di Copenhagen, città che mira a diventare la prima capitale carbon neutral entro il 2025 (foto della serie "Green Copenhagen", Tobias Kobborg Kristensen, Denmark, Sony Student Grant, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Tra i finalisti della sezione Student c'è anche l'italiano Tobia Faverio, con le sue immagini tratte dalla serie Tenenda Innanzi Frutta. Il vincitore si aggiudicherà un premio di 35.000 dollari in attrezzatura fotografica (foto della serie "Tenenda Innanzi Frutta", Tobia Faverio, Italy, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Amy Davis ha raccontato la sottile barriera tra ricchezza e povertà, osservata ai semafori di Cape Town (foto dalla serie "Barriers Between Worlds", Amy Davis, South Africa, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Robin Ansart ha fotografato la routine quotidiana delle persone attraverso i movimenti delle mani nella serie In our hands (foto della serie "In our hands", Robin Ansart, France, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Il lavoro di Reyad Abedin si concentra sul racconto dell'inquinamento della plastica (foto della serie "Sonali Bag", Reyad Abedin, Bangladesh, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Micaela del Sol Angulo ha sfruttato l'arte fotografica per raccontare la sostenibilità gestita anche dalla gente comune (foto della serie "Recycling, the invisible friend of the world", Micaela del Sol Angulo, Peru, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Ioanna Sakellaraki ha cercato di documentare la fragilità ambientale e le sfide della sostenibilità nell'isola greca di Tilos (foto della serie, "Aeiforia", Ioanna Sakellaraki, Greece, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Fangbin Chen ha documentato la gente del suo villaggio durante la lotta contro il coronavirus, intitolando la sua serie Guardians (foto della serie "Guardians", Fangbin Chen, China Mainland, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Chip Skingley ha documentato la vita del The Lammas Eco Village e della Brithdir Mawr Community, improntata a preservare la vita sul pianeta Terra (foto della serie "Living Light", Chip Skingley, United Kingdom, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Dalla Nuova Zelanda arriva il lavoro di Ashley Tofa, dedicato al paesaggio Ihumātao, un sito molto importante per la cultura Māori (foto della serie "Ihumātao", Ashley Tofa, New Zealand, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Tofa è l'autrice anche di un'altra serie fotografica in finale, 'Fa'amoemoega', che mira a raccontare le pressioni sociali (foto della serie "Fa'amoemoega", Ashley Tofa, New Zealand, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Arantza Sánchez Reyes ha raccontato l'inquinamento in Messico (foto della serie "Roots of cause", Arantza Sánchez Reyes, Mexico, Student Shortlist, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)
Tra gli scatti in gara per la sezione Youth, c'è Jan Piszczatowski con Race, un'immagine che esalta la velocità contemporanea con incredibile perizia tecnica (Jan Piszczatowski, Poland, Entry, Youth, Open Call, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards)