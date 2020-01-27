Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori

Billie Eilish fa incetta dei premi ai Grammy e vince in tutte le principali categorie in quelli che sono considerati gli Oscar della Musica. La 18enne, originaria di Los Angeles, ha vinto nella categoria miglior artista esordiente, miglior album dell'anno (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), miglior canzone dell'anno e miglior registrazione dell'anno (Bad Guy). 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' ha vinto anche nella categoria minore di Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie è risultata vincitrice quindi in cinque categorie rispetto alle sei in cui era stata nominata. In una serata pervasa dal dolore e della tristezza per la morte di Kobe Bryant, si è svolta la cerimonia di consegna dei Grammy Award nello Staples Center, dove la leggenda del basket ha giocato per 20 anni con i Los Angeles Lakers. "Come molti di voi sanno, abbiamo perso Kobe Bryant in un tragico incidente in elicottero. Poiché questa è casa sua, vi chiedo di unirvi a me in un minuto di silenzio", ha detto il Ceo ad interim dei Grammy, Harvey Mason.
Cerimonia dedicata a Kobe Bryant
Alicia Keys e Boyz II Men hanno cantato per Bryant una versione a cappella del brano "It is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday". "Eccoci nella notte più importante della musica per celebrare gli artisti che hanno dato il meglio ma per essere onesti stiamo tutti provando una grande amarezzza", ha detto la madrina della serata Alicia Keys, sottolineando come l'America e il mondo intero abbiamo perso "un eroe". "Questa notte è per Kobe" ha affermato la cantante Lizzo, tra le trionfatrici ai Grammy, dedicandogli "Truth hurts" and "Cuz I love you".
Billie Eilish e Lizzo le mattatrici
Oltre a Billie Eilish, tra i vincitori delle 62esima edizione degli oscar della musica anche Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper per "A star is Born" nella categoria "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media". Nella categoria "Best Song Written for Visual Media", un altro riconoscimento è andato a Lady Gaga per il brano "I'll never love again". Beyonce ha vinto nella categoria "Best Music Film" per "Homecoming". Il premio per "Best Rap Performance" è stato assegnato postumo a Nipsey Hussle per "Rocks in the Middle". Premiata anche l'ex first lady Michelle Obama per la sua autobiografia in versione audiolibro "Becoming". Pur in un'atmosfera malinconica, hanno brillato le mise scintillanti e sexy, senza spalline. Il bianco è stato il colore più gettonato dalle star. In bianco Versace la 31enne Lizzo che si è aggiudicata tre Grammy.
Ecco l'elenco completo dei premiati:
Record of the Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Song of the Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Rap Album
IGOR — Tyler, The Creator
Best Comedy Album
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Speechless” — Dan & Shay
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
POP FIELD
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album:
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD
Best Dance Recording:
“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
ROCK
Best Rock Performance:
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance:
“7empest” — Tool
Best Rock Song:
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album:
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album:
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
R&B
Best R&B Performance:
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Jerome” — Lizzo
Best R&B Song:
“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Best R&B Album:
Venture — Anderson .Paak
RAP
Best Rap Performance:
“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Best Rap Song:
“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson
Best Country Song:
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album:
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album:
Wings — Peter Kater
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Best Jazz Ensemble Album:
The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Burn The Ships — for King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album:
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Opus — Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance:
“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song:
“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana Album:
Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album:
Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album:
Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Good Time — Ranky Tanky
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album:
Rapture — Koffee
WORLD MUSIC
Best World Music Album:
Celia — Angelique Kidjo
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Music Album:
Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Becoming — Michelle Obama
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album:
Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition:
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package:
Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:
Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
NOTES
Best Album Notes:
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album:
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Finneas
Best Remixed Recording:
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer Of The Year, Classical:
Blanton Alspaugh
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance:
“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording:
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Best Choral Performance:
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best Classical Compendium:
The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video:
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
Best Music Film:
HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer