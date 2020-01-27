Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori

Billie Eilish fa incetta dei premi ai Grammy e vince in tutte le principali categorie in quelli che sono considerati gli Oscar della Musica. La 18enne, originaria di Los Angeles, ha vinto nella categoria miglior artista esordiente, miglior album dell'anno (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), miglior canzone dell'anno e miglior registrazione dell'anno (Bad Guy). 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' ha vinto anche nella categoria minore di Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie è risultata vincitrice quindi in cinque categorie rispetto alle sei in cui era stata nominata. In una serata pervasa dal dolore e della tristezza per la morte di Kobe Bryant, si è svolta la cerimonia di consegna dei Grammy Award nello Staples Center, dove la leggenda del basket ha giocato per 20 anni con i Los Angeles Lakers. "Come molti di voi sanno, abbiamo perso Kobe Bryant in un tragico incidente in elicottero. Poiché questa è casa sua, vi chiedo di unirvi a me in un minuto di silenzio", ha detto il Ceo ad interim dei Grammy, Harvey Mason.

Cerimonia dedicata a Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys e Boyz II Men hanno cantato per Bryant una versione a cappella del brano "It is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday". "Eccoci nella notte più importante della musica per celebrare gli artisti che hanno dato il meglio ma per essere onesti stiamo tutti provando una grande amarezzza", ha detto la madrina della serata Alicia Keys, sottolineando come l'America e il mondo intero abbiamo perso "un eroe". "Questa notte è per Kobe" ha affermato la cantante Lizzo, tra le trionfatrici ai Grammy, dedicandogli "Truth hurts" and "Cuz I love you".

Billie Eilish e Lizzo le mattatrici

Oltre a Billie Eilish, tra i vincitori delle 62esima edizione degli oscar della musica anche Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper per "A star is Born" nella categoria "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media". Nella categoria "Best Song Written for Visual Media", un altro riconoscimento è andato a Lady Gaga per il brano "I'll never love again". Beyonce ha vinto nella categoria "Best Music Film" per "Homecoming". Il premio per "Best Rap Performance" è stato assegnato postumo a Nipsey Hussle per "Rocks in the Middle". Premiata anche l'ex first lady Michelle Obama per la sua autobiografia in versione audiolibro "Becoming". Pur in un'atmosfera malinconica, hanno brillato le mise scintillanti e sexy, senza spalline. Il bianco è stato il colore più gettonato dalle star. In bianco Versace la 31enne Lizzo che si è aggiudicata tre Grammy.

Ecco l'elenco completo dei premiati:

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish





Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish





Best New Artist

Billie Eilish





Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend





Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)





Best Rap Album

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator





Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay





Best Pop Solo Performance



“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo





POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus





Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters





Best Pop Vocal Album:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish





DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers





Best Dance/Electronic Album:

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers





CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela





ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.





Best Metal Performance:

“7empest” — Tool





Best Rock Song:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant





ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend





R&B

Best R&B Performance:

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300





Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Jerome” — Lizzo





Best R&B Song:

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)



Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo





Best R&B Album:

Venture — Anderson .Paak





RAP

Best Rap Performance:

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy





Best Rap Song:

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson





Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)





Best Country Album:

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker





NEW AGE

Best New Age Album:

Wings — Peter Kater

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist





Best Jazz Vocal Album:

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding





Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau





Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band





Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band





GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter







Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters





Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin





Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Burn The Ships — for King & Country





Best Roots Gospel Album:

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor





LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album:

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz





Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

El Mal Querer – Rosalía





Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos





Best Tropical Latin Album:

Opus — Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)





AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance:

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles





Best American Roots Song:

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)





Best Americana Album:

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’





Best Bluegrass Album:

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland





Best Traditional Blues Album:

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men



Best Contemporary Blues Album:

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.





Best Folk Album:

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin





Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Good Time — Ranky Tanky





REGGAE

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee





WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album:

Celia — Angelique Kidjo





CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson





SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Becoming — Michelle Obama





MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)





MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper





Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer





Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born





COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)





Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)





Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)





PACKAGE

Best Recording Package:

Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)





Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)





NOTES

Best Album Notes:

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)





HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album:

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)





PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)





Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Finneas



Best Remixed Recording:

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)





PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Best Immersive Audio Album:

Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)





PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)





Producer Of The Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh





CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance:

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)





Best Opera Recording:

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)





Best Choral Performance:

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)





Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)





Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)



Best Classical Compendium:

The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video:

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film:

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

