The voice of business, interview with Francesco Cardinali, part 2

While public listed companies are a known entity, Italy presents a unique opportunity in the mid-cap segment as family owned and family offices open up to external capital to grow and expand. Interview with Francesco Cardinali, Senior Country Officer Italy JP Morgan, Part 2
Sebbene le società quotate in borsa siano note, l'Italia rappresenta un'opportunità unica nel segmento delle mid-cap poiché le famiglie e i family office si aprono al capitale esterno per crescere ed espandersi. Intervista con Francesco Cardinali Senior Country Officer Italy JP Morgan, Parte 2.