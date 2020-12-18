Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
The voice of business: interview with Francesco Starace (Enel)

Economia

What drove Enel to become the largest Italian company by market capitalization and among the largest in the world.

Italian version below.

 

Francesco Starace, Enel ceo since 2014, illustrates the strategy that convinced the markets. Also, on US-China trade war and the implications for businesses. Watch the video for the interview.

 

Sky TG24 and Newest launch "The Voice of Business", the first web business channel in English from Italy for international investors and observers. Every week we will publish an interview in English with top Italian leaders to illustrate the world of business in Italy and with US investors who have successfully invested in Italy. Newest, founded in New York in 2011, promotes European integration through an Italian focus, to increase business between those two economies and with the wider world.

In italiano

 

Quali sono i fattori critici dietro il successo Enel, la più grande azienda italiana per capitalizzazione di mercato e tra le più grandi al mondo. Francesco Starace, amministratore delegato di Enel dal 2014, illustra la strategia che ha convinto i mercati. Inoltre, dà la sua visione sulla guerra commerciale USA-Cina e sulle implicazioni per le imprese. Guarda nel video l'intervista.

 

Sky TG24 e Newest lanciano “The Voice of Business”, il primo canale web in inglese dedicato al business dall’Italia, dedicato a investitori e osservatori internazionali. Ogni settimana pubblicheremo in inglese una intervista con manager italiani di spicco e investitori americani che hanno puntato sull'Italia con successo, per mostrare e spiegare il mondo del business in Italia. Newest, fondata a New York nel 2011, promuove l'integrazione europea con un focus italiano, per incrementare le occasioni di business tra le due economie.

 

