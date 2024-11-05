Champions, Real Madrid-Milan 1-3 Lille-Juve 1-1 e Bologna-Monaco 0-0

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Champions League, Real Madrid-Milan 1-3, Lille-Juve 1-1 e Bologna-Monaco 0-0. LIVE

Sport
©Getty

Sono tre le squadre italiane impegnate, dalle 21, in questa quarta giornata di competizione

ascolta articolo

Quarta giornata di Champions League: stasera dalle 21 in scena Real Madrid-Milan (in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW), Lille-Juventus ( in diretta esclusiva su Sky Sport e NOW) e Bologna-Monaco (in diretta su Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW) (GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE).

Il tabellino di Real Madrid-Milan 1-3 live

Thiaw 12', Vinicius 23' (rigore), Morata 39', Reijnders 73'

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni; Bellingham, Mbappé, Vinicius. All. Ancelotti
 

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Emerson Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Morata. All. Fonseca

 

Il tabellino di Lille-Juventus 1-1 live

David J. 27', Vlahovic 60'

LILLE (4-2-3-1): Chevalier; Mandi, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, André; Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Sahraoui; David. All. Genesio

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic. All. Motta

 

Il tabellino di Bologna-Monaco 0-0 live

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumí, Miranda; Moro, Freuler; Iling-Junior, Fabbian, Ndoye; Castro. All. Italiano

 

MONACO (4-2-3-1): Majecki; Vanderson, Singo, Kehrer, Mawissa; Camara, Magassa; Akliouche, Golovin, Ben Seghir; Embolo. All. Hutter

epa11571274 The Champion s League Trophy is presented ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco, 29 August 2024. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

approfondimento

Champions League, la classifica del girone unico dopo la 3^ giornata

