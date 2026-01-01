MasterChef 2026, Green Mystery Box con Chef Pavan, Esterna a Rivalta e due eliminati. FOTO
La Masterclass ha inaugurato la Green Mistery Box a tema sostenibilità con la Chef Chiara Pavan. Golden Pin per Alessandro e Green Pin per Matteo Lee. Con l'Invention Test, eliminato Eros. Il vincitore Jonny ha invece guidato la Brigata Rossa nella prova in Esterna a Rivalta per cucinare un menù a tema Parmigiano Reggiano. Ha vinto la Brigata Blu di Iolanda. Nel successivo Pressure Test a tema formaggi, eliminato infine Piponzio