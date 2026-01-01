25/25

Per l'elezione a piatto peggiore, Jonny ha sbagliato la fonduta e ha creato gnocchi pallidi, seppur con un buon ripieno, mentre Piponzio ha realizzato gnocchi troppo grandi e cotti non in modo uniforme e, soprattutto, non ha ricordato il formaggio utilizzato. Piponzio ha infine dovuto abbandonare la cucina di MasterChef. Appuntamento tutti i giovedì alle ore 21:15 in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW

