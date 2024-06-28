Entrano nella serie tv sequel di Sex and the City come guest star, ma non sono ancora noti ulteriori dettagli sui loro personaggi

Il cast della terza stagione di And Just Like That si allarga. Logan Marshall-Green , Mehcad Brooks e Jonathan Cake entrano nella serie tv come guest star , ma i dettagli sui loro personaggi restano sconosciuti. Nel frattempo, arriva anche un’altra novità: le guest star della seconda stagione Sebastiano Pigazzi e Dolly Wells sono state invece promosse a personaggi fissi. Pigazzi interpreta Giuseppe, che frequenta Anthony (Mario Cantone), mentre Wells interpreta Joy, una collega di Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). La serie sequel di Sex and the City segue la storica amicizia tra Carrie ( Sarah Jessica Parker ), Miranda e Charlotte (Kristin Davis), ora cinquantenni, a New York. Il cast include anche Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton e John Corbett.

CHI SONO LE TRE NEW ENTRY

Logan Marshall-Green è noto nel cinema per i film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) e Upgrade (2018), mentre in televisione per le serie The O.C., Damnation, When They See Us e Big Sky. Mehcad Brooks ha interpretato il detective Jalen Shaw in Law & Order, Law & Order – Unità vittime speciali e Law and Order: Organized Crime, ma è apparso anche in Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Desperate Housewives e Terapia d’urto. Jonathan Cake è invece noto come il detective Chuck Vance di Desperate Housewives, ma ha recitanto anche in The Affair – Una relazione pericolosa, Camping e Mosley.