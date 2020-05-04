Stranger Things 4, i film che hanno ispirato la serie

La lista completa dei film che hanno ispirato la sceneggiatura di “Stranger Things 4”
Tra le serie più amate in tutto il mondo negli ultimi anni non si può non citare “Stranger Things”. Un misto di scrittura ed effetto nostalgia ottimamente dosato, in grado di riportare alcune generazioni al tempo dei film d’avventura per ragazzi, come i “Goonies”. Al tempo stesso però “Stranger Things” parla anche alle nuove generazioni, intrigandole e trascinandole in questo viaggio verso il passato.
Tante le fonti d’ispirazione per le quattro stagioni, alcune palesi ed altre ben celate a uno sguardo superficiale. A partire dall’11 ottobre 2019 il canale Twitter ufficiale della serie ha iniziato a pubblicare i titoli che stanno ispirando la scrittura della quarta stagione. Tantissimi film, settimana dopo settimana, per una collection vintage davvero niente male.
Stranger Things 4, i film che ispirano la serie
L’11 ottobre 2019 ha avuto inizio un simpatico appuntamento sul profilo Twitter ufficiale di “Stranger Things”, che ha tenuto intrattenuti i fan della serie: “Introduciamo ‘Video Store Fridays!’ Ogni venerdì pubblicherò 5 film di cui gli scrittori hanno parlato durante la settimana. Tutti questi film sono in qualche modo connessi alla quarta stagione”.
Il 24 aprile si è tenuto l’ultimo appuntamento, con il canale che ha deciso di pubblicare una foto della lavagna sulla quale sono stati scritti tutti i titoli dei film presi in considerazione, settimana dopo settimana. Ecco dunque la lista completa di titoli da recuperare:
- The Peanut Butter Solution
- The Fisher King
- Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey
- You’ve Got Mail
- Ordinary People
- Hellraiser 2
- Billy Madison
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Black Swan
- Young Sherlock Holmes
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Hackers
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Good Son
- Amelie
- Paradise Lost
- Pineapple Express
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- Drop Dead Fred
- Fallen
- Starship Troopers
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Mystic River
- Assassin’s Creed (the movie)
- 12 Monkeys
- High School Musical
- Let the Right One In
- A Goofy Movie
- The Matrix
- Edward Scissorhands
- Backdraft
- Karate Kid
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Congo
- The Cider House Rules
- Mimic
- Twister
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- What Dreams May Come
- Scrooged
- Little Women (1994)
- Die Hard
- Home Alone
- Dreamcatcher
- Primal Fear
- My Cousin Vinny
- Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- The Birdcage
- Welcome to Marwen
- Lost Boys
- Clueless
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Girl, Interrupted
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Casablanca
- Reality Bites
- The Crow
- The Guardian
- Orphan
- Thor: Ragnarok
- The Pumaman
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Constantine
- War Dogs
- Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom
- Jupiter Ascending
- Labyrinth
- Splice
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
- Papillon
- The Great Escape
- Stalag 17
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Book of Henry
- The Cell
- Enter the Void
- True Lies
- Tangled
- The Blair Witch Project
- Unleashed
- Paddington 2
- Speed
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Babe: Pig in the City
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Timeline
- The 13th Warrior
- Never Been Kissed
- The Truman Show
- North by Northwest
- Zoolander
- Total Recall (1990)
- Skyfall
- Tombstone
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- Open Water
- The Visit
- Sky High
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
- Death to Smoochy
- Shooter
- American Sniper
- Batman v Superman
- The Visit
- Italian Job
- Mask of Zorro
- Dukes of Hazard
- Hell or High Water
- Castaway
- The Fly
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Aristocats
- Analyze This
- I Am Legend
- Armageddon
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Batman Begins
- Spy Kids
- Magnolia
- Swingers
- 2001: Space Odyssey
- Burn After Reading
- The Prestige
- Saving Private Ryan
- Reservoir Dogs
- The Neverending Story
- The Mummy
- Leon: The Professional
- Goodfellas
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Almost Famous
- Men in Black
- Zodiac
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Doom
- Sword in the Stone
- Wayne’s World
- The Craft
- The Rock
- Ravenous
- Cabin In the Woods
- Hidden
- Forrest Gump
- Knives Out
- Inside Out
- Con Air
- In Cold Blood
- Inception
- Toy Story 4
- Road Warrior
- The Crazies
- The Shape of Water
- The Mist
- The Revenant
- Rogue One
- The Ring
- Fargo
- The Green Mile
- Stoker
- War Games
- Misery
- Red Dragon
- Swordfish
- Superbad
- Hellraiser
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Ocean’s 8
- No Country For Old Men
- Orange County
- 28 Days
- Society
- Ex Machina
- Ferris Bueller
- Deep Blue Sea
- Full Metal Jacket
- The Shining
- The Perfect Storm
- Dogma
- Swept Play
- The Dark Knight
- Pulp Fiction
- Ocean’s 11
- Ocean’s 12
- What Women Want
- Predator
- Good Will Hunting
- Welcome to the Dollhouse
- High Fidelity
- Wet Hot American Summer
- The Descent
- Kingsmen
- Prisoners
- Hurt Locker
- Princess Bride
- Arrival
- Sicario
- Minority Report
- Source Code
- Se7en
- Godzilla: King of Monsters
- Basketcase
- Willow
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Hunger Games
- Interview with the Vampire
- What Lies Beneath
- The Terminal
- Unforgiven
- James Bond (all)
- Beetlejuice
- Crank
- Unbreakable
- True Romance
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Peter Pan
- The A-Team
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Ghostbusters
- Wizard of Oz
- Inner Space
- Wanted
- The Natural
- The Fifth Element
- Beverly Hills Cop
- King Kong (Peter Jackson’s)
- Highlander
- Silver Bullet
- The Birds
- Splash
- Beauty and the Beast
- Event Horizon
- Titanic
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Altered States
- Into the Spider Verse
- Emma (2020)
- Broken Arrow
- Crimson Tide
- Island of Doctor Moreau
- Behind Enemy Lines
- The Lighthouse
- Dancing with Wolves
- Get Out
- Don’s Plum
- The Raid