Il testo di Be My Baby

approfondimento

Sanremo 2022, Amadeus annuncia i brani delle cover

The night we met I knew

I needed you so

And if I had the chance I'd never let

you go.

So won't you say you love me?

I'll make you so proud of me.

We'll make 'em turn their heads every place we go.

So won't you, please, be my be

my baby?

Be my little. baby my one and only baby

Say you'll be my darlin', be my be

my baby

Be my baby now, my one and only baby

Wha-oh-oh-oh.

I'll make you happy, baby, just wait and see.

For every kiss you give me I'll give you three.

Oh, since the day I saw you

I have been waiting for you.

You know I will adore you 'til eternity.

So won't you, please, be my be

my baby

Be my little. baby my one and only baby

Say you'll be my darlin', be my be

my baby

Be my baby now, my one and only baby

Wha-oh-oh-oh.

So come on and, please, be my be

my baby

Be my little baby my one and only baby

Say you'll be my darlin', be my be my baby

Be my baby now, my one and only baby

Wha-oh-oh-oh.

Be my be my baby be my little baby.

My one and only baby oh oh,

Be my be my baby oh,

My one and only baby wha-oh-oh-oh-oh.

Be my be my baby oh, My one and only baby

Be my be my baby oh, Be my baby now