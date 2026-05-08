Venerdì 29 maggio Paul McCatney pubblicherà il nuovo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane contenente i singoli Days We Left Behind e Home to Us con Ringo Starr. Il cantautore britannico ha parlato del duetto: "Come per molte persone, si parte dal nulla e ci si costruisce da soli. Ringo era di Dingle, ed è stata dura"
In attesa dell’uscita del suo nuovo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Home to Us con Ringo Starr. Il brano è il primo duetto in assoluto tra i due artisti. McCartney ha raccontato: “Nello scrivere la canzone parlo delle nostre origini. Come per molte persone, si parte dal nulla e ci si costruisce da soli”.
paul mccartney e ringo starr, è uscito il duetto home to us
In occasione di uno speciale evento dedicato ai fan presso gli Abbey Road Studios di Londra, Paul McCartney ha annunciato Home to Us, il suo primo duetto in assoluto con Ringo Starr. La canzone, uscita venerdì 8 maggio, parla delle origini degli artisti prima dell'esplosione dei Beatles. Chrissie Hynde e Sharleen Spiteri ai cori. Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane in uscita venerdì 29 maggio.
Paul McCartney ha raccontato la nascita del brano: “Ringo è passato in studio e ha suonato un po’ la batteria. Ho detto ad Andrew che avremmo dovuto registrare un brano e mandarglielo. Quindi questa canzone è stata pensata interamente per Ringo. Nello scrivere la canzone parlo delle nostre origini. Come per molte persone, si parte dal nulla e ci si costruisce da soli. Ringo era di Dingle, ed è stata dura. Ha raccontato che veniva derubato mentre tornava a casa, perché lavorava. Anche se era pazzesco, per noi era casa. Ho scritto la canzone partendo da quell’idea e l’ho mandata a Ringo. Lui mi ha rispedito una versione in cui aveva aggiunto solo qualche riga al ritornello, così ho pensato che forse non gli piacesse. L’ho chiamato e mi ha detto che pensava volessi che cantasse solo una o due righe, e io gli ho detto che mi sarebbe piaciuto sentirlo cantare tutto il brano”
Il musicista ha aggiunto: “Così abbiamo preso la mia prima strofa, la seconda di Ringo, e abbiamo fatto un duetto. Non l’avevamo mai fatto prima. Poi volevamo dei cori e mi è venuta l’idea che sarebbe stato bello sentire delle ragazze. Chrissie Hynde ha detto che l’avrebbe fatto, e Sharleen Spiteri, pure. Sono amiche. Così l’hanno fatto”.
Approfondimento
Home To Us, in arrivo primo duetto di Paul McCartney con Ringo Starr
Il 26 marzo Paul McCartney ha pubblicato Days We Left Behind, primo singolo estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico. L'album, realizzato con il produttore Andrew Watt, è stato registrato tra una data e l’altra della tournée mondiale di McCartney.
L’artista britannico ha raccontato: “Per me questa canzone è davvero un ricordo. Il titolo dell’album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, deriva da un verso di questo brano. Stavo proprio pensando a questo, ai giorni che mi sono lasciato alle spalle, e spesso mi chiedo se non stia semplicemente scrivendo del passato, ma poi penso: come si può scrivere di qualcos’altro? Sono solo tanti ricordi di Liverpool. C’è una parte nel mezzo che parla di John e di Forthlin Road, la strada in cui vivevo. Dungeon Lane è lì vicino. Vivevo in un posto chiamato Speke, un quartiere piuttosto popolare. Non avevamo quasi nulla, ma non importava perché le persone erano fantastiche e non ti accorgevi di non possedere molto”.
Questa la tracklist dell’album The Boys of Dungeon Lane:
- As You Lie There
- Lost Horizon
- Days We Left Behind
- Ripples in a Pond
- Mountain Top
- Down South
- We Two
- Come Inside
- Never Know
- Home to Us
- Life Can Be Hard
- First Star of the Night
- Salesman Saint
- Momma Gets By
Approfondimento
Paul McCartney annuncia il nuovo album The boys of Dungeon lane
Ecco il testo del brano Home to Us di Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr:
The place we used to live in
You could say it wasn’t much
But it was home to us
And you could be forgiven
If you thought that it was rough
But it was home to us
The roses in the yard began to wilt
And then they turned to dust
But it was home to us
We didn’t worry where the road was going to take us to
There wasn’t time to make a fuss ‘cause that was all we knew
The world around us wasn’t safe
The place was falling down
But it was my hometown
And it was home to us
The lady on the hill was drinking brandy
Eating caviar the perfect host
My mum was in the kitchen washing dishes in the sink
And then she burnt the toast
The kids are in the alley playing ball
Until the sun goes down
But that was my hometown
And it was home to us
(We didn’t worry where the road was going to lead us to)
There wasn’t time to make a fuss ‘cause that was all we knew
(The world around us wasn’t safe)
The place was falling down
But that was my hometown
And it was all I knew
‘Cause it was home to us
The place we used to play
Was in the middle of the street
But it was home to us
And when the skies were grey
It didn’t matter anyway
But it was home to us
The roses in the yard began to wilt
And then they turned to dust
But it was home to us
Yeah it was home to us
Yeah it was home to us
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Nato a Liverpool il 18 giugno del 1942, con i Beatles è entrato nella leggenda e da quasi 40 anni è una star solista. Ma è anche un attivista che porta avanti diverse campagne sociali