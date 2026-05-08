Venerdì 29 maggio Paul McCatney pubblicherà il nuovo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane contenente i singoli Days We Left Behind e Home to Us con Ringo Starr. Il cantautore britannico ha parlato del duetto: "Come per molte persone, si parte dal nulla e ci si costruisce da soli. Ringo era di Dingle, ed è stata dura"

In attesa dell’uscita del suo nuovo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Home to Us con Ringo Starr . Il brano è il primo duetto in assoluto tra i due artisti. McCartney ha raccontato: “Nello scrivere la canzone parlo delle nostre origini. Come per molte persone, si parte dal nulla e ci si costruisce da soli”.

Approfondimento Home To Us, in arrivo primo duetto di Paul McCartney con Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney ha raccontato la nascita del brano: “Ringo è passato in studio e ha suonato un po’ la batteria. Ho detto ad Andrew che avremmo dovuto registrare un brano e mandarglielo. Quindi questa canzone è stata pensata interamente per Ringo. Nello scrivere la canzone parlo delle nostre origini. Come per molte persone, si parte dal nulla e ci si costruisce da soli . Ringo era di Dingle, ed è stata dura. Ha raccontato che veniva derubato mentre tornava a casa, perché lavorava. Anche se era pazzesco, per noi era casa. Ho scritto la canzone partendo da quell’idea e l’ho mandata a Ringo. Lui mi ha rispedito una versione in cui aveva aggiunto solo qualche riga al ritornello, così ho pensato che forse non gli piacesse. L’ho chiamato e mi ha detto che pensava volessi che cantasse solo una o due righe, e io gli ho detto che mi sarebbe piaciuto sentirlo cantare tutto il brano”

In occasione di uno speciale evento dedicato ai fan presso gli Abbey Road Studios di Londra, Paul McCartney ha annunciato Home to Us, il suo primo duetto in assoluto con Ringo Starr. La canzone, uscita venerdì 8 maggio, parla delle origini degli artisti prima dell'esplosione dei Beatles. Chrissie Hynde e Sharleen Spiteri ai cori. Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album The Boys of Dungeon Lane in uscita venerdì 29 maggio .

Approfondimento Paul McCartney annuncia il nuovo album The boys of Dungeon lane

Questa la tracklis t dell’album The Boys of Dungeon Lane:

L’artista britannico ha raccontato: “ Per me questa canzone è davvero un ricordo . Il titolo dell’album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, deriva da un verso di questo brano. Stavo proprio pensando a questo, ai giorni che mi sono lasciato alle spalle, e spesso mi chiedo se non stia semplicemente scrivendo del passato, ma poi penso: come si può scrivere di qualcos’altro? Sono solo tanti ricordi di Liverpool. C’è una parte nel mezzo che parla di John e di Forthlin Road, la strada in cui vivevo. Dungeon Lane è lì vicino. Vivevo in un posto chiamato Speke, un quartiere piuttosto popolare. Non avevamo quasi nulla, ma non importava perché le persone erano fantastiche e non ti accorgevi di non possedere molto”.

Il 26 marzo Paul McCartney ha pubblicato Days We Left Behind, primo singolo estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico. L'album, realizzato con il produttore Andrew Watt , è stato registrato tra una data e l’altra della tournée mondiale di McCartney.

Ecco il testo del brano Home to Us di Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr:

The place we used to live in

You could say it wasn’t much

But it was home to us

And you could be forgiven

If you thought that it was rough

But it was home to us

The roses in the yard began to wilt

And then they turned to dust

But it was home to us

We didn’t worry where the road was going to take us to

There wasn’t time to make a fuss ‘cause that was all we knew

The world around us wasn’t safe

The place was falling down

But it was my hometown

And it was home to us

The lady on the hill was drinking brandy

Eating caviar the perfect host

My mum was in the kitchen washing dishes in the sink

And then she burnt the toast

The kids are in the alley playing ball

Until the sun goes down

But that was my hometown

And it was home to us

(We didn’t worry where the road was going to lead us to)

There wasn’t time to make a fuss ‘cause that was all we knew

(The world around us wasn’t safe)

The place was falling down

But that was my hometown

And it was all I knew

‘Cause it was home to us

The place we used to play

Was in the middle of the street

But it was home to us

And when the skies were grey

It didn’t matter anyway

But it was home to us

The roses in the yard began to wilt

And then they turned to dust

But it was home to us

Yeah it was home to us

Yeah it was home to us