Offerte Sky
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

Grammy Awards 2026, tutte le nomination principali

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Getty

Introduzione

Annunciate tutte le nomination della 68esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà domenica 1° febbraio 2026 sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Tra gli artisti nominati troviamo Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny e Sabrina Carpenter

Quello che devi sapere

Grammy Awards 2026, le nomination

Oggi, venerdì 7 novembre, la Recording Academy ha svelato le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2026. Le candidature sono state annunciate nella diretta visibile sul sito ufficiale e sul canale YouTube della Recording Academy.

1/45

Grammy Awards 2026, i presenter delle nomination

Numerosi volti del mondo della musica e dello spettacolo si sono succeduti negli annunci delle nomination: da Chappell Roan a Sabrina Carpenter passando per Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Smith e Lizzo. Ecco la lista di tutti i presenter:

  • Angélique Kidjo
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Cece Winans
  • Chappell Roan
  • David Foster
  • Doechii
  • Dr. Chelsey Green
  • Gayle King
  • Jon Batiste
  • Karol G
  • Little Big Town
  • Lizzo
  • Masaki Koine
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Nicole Scherzinger
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Sam Smith

2/45
pubblicità

Grammy Awards 2026, la cerimonia

La cerimonia di premiazione della 68esima edizione dei Grammy Awards si terrà domenica 1° febbraio 2026. Lo show avrà luogo sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.

3/45

Grammy Awards 2026, le novità

Stando a quanto riportato sul sito ufficiale dei Grammy Awards, le categorie totali sono ben novantacinque. Come già rivelato, quest’anno la Recording Academy ha introdotto due nuove categorie: Best Traditional Country Album e Best Album Cover. Harvey Mason jr. ha parlato di questo cambiamento: “Ogni anno, durante la revisione dei premi e delle nomination, ci concentriamo sul perfezionamento delle nostre regole, sulla scoperta di tutto ciò che non funziona più e sulla garanzia di celebrare la nostra comunità creativa nel modo più significativo possibile”.

4/45
pubblicità

Record Of The Year

  • DTMF - Bad Bunny
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Anxiety - Doechii
  • WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan
  • APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

5/45

Album Of The Year

  • DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
  • SWAG - Justin Bieber
  • Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
  • GNX - Kendrick Lamar
  • MUTT - Leon Thomas
  • CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

 

6/45
pubblicità

Song Of The Year

  • Abracadabra -  Lady Gaga
  • Anxiety  - Doechii
  • APT. - Bruno Mars, Rosé
  • DtMF - Bad Bunny
  • Golden da KPop Demon Hunters
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar e SZA
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

7/45

Best New Artist

  • Olivia Dean
  • KATSEYE
  • The Marias
  • Addison Rae
  • sombr
  • Leon Thomas
  • Alex Warren
  • Lola Young

8/45
pubblicità

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Dan Auerbach
  • Cirkut
  • Dijon
  • Blake Mills
  • Sounwave

9/45

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Laura Veltz

10/45
pubblicità

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • DAISIES - Justin Bieber
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Disease - Lady Gaga
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan
  • Messy - Lola Young

11/45

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
  • Golden - HUNTR/X
  • Gabriela - KATSEYE
  • APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
  • 30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

12/45
pubblicità

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • SWAG - Justin Bieber
  • Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
  • I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims

13/45

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
  • Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
  • SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA
  • VOLTAGE - Skrillex
  • End Of Summer - Tame Impala

14/45
pubblicità

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae

 Illegal - PinkPantheress

15/45

Best Dance/Electronic Album

  • EUSEXUA - FKA twigs
  • Ten Days - Fred again..
  • Fancy That - PinkPantheress
  • Inhale / Exhale - RÜFÜS DU SOL
  • F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 - Skrillex

16/45
pubblicità

Best Remixed Recording

  • Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) - Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
  • Don't Forget About Us - FKAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
  • A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix - Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
  • Galvanize - Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
  • Golden - David Guetta REM/X - David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

17/45

Best Rock Performance

  • U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
  • The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
  • NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
  • Mirtazapine - Hayley Williams
  • Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

18/45
pubblicità

Best Metal Performance

  • Night Terror - Dream Theater
  • Lachryma - Ghost
  • Emergence - Sleep Token
  • Soft Spine - Spiritbox
  • BIRDS - Turnstile

19/45

Best Rock Song

  • As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Nine Inch Nails
  • Caramel - Sleep Token
  • Glum - Hayley Williams
  • NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
  • Zombie - YUNGBLUD

20/45
pubblicità

Best Rock Album

  • private music - Deftones
  • I quit - HAIM
  • From Zero - Linkin Park
  • NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
  • Idols - YUNGBLUD

21/45

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver
  • Alone - The Cure
  • SEEIN' STARS - Turnstile
  • mangetout - Wet Leg
  • Parachute - Hayley Williams

22/45
pubblicità

Best Alternative Music Album

  • SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver
  • Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
  • DON'T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator
  • moisturizer - Wet Leg
  • Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

23/45

Best R&B Performance

  • YUKON - Justin Bieber
  • It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
  • Folded - Kehlani
  • MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas
  • Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

24/45
pubblicità

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Here We Are - Durand Bernarr
  • UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway
  • LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi
  • Crybaby - SZA
  • VIBES DON'T LIE - Leon Thomas

25/45

Best R&B Song

Folded - Kehlani

Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Overqualified - Durand Bernarr

YES IT IS - Leon Thomas

26/45
pubblicità

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • BLOOM - Durand Bernarr
  • Adjust Brightness - Bilal
  • LOVE ON DIGITAL - Destin Conrad
  • Access All Areas - FLO
  • Come As You Are - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

27/45

Best R&B Album

  • BELOVED - GIVĒON
  • Why Not More? - Coco Jones
  • The Crown - Ledisi
  • Escape Room - Teyana Taylor
  • MUTT - Leon Thomas

28/45
pubblicità

Best Rap Performance

  • Outside - Cardi B
  • Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
  • Anxiety - Doechii
  • tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
  • Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

29/45

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • Proud Of Me - Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
  • Wholeheartedly - JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
  • WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
  • SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

30/45
pubblicità

Best Rap Song

  • Anxiety - Doechii
  • The Birds Don't Sing - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire
  • Sticky - Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
  • TGIF - GloRilla
  • tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

31/45

Best Rap Album

  • Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
  • GLORIOUS - GloRilla
  • God Does Like Ugly - JID
  • GNX - Kendrick Lamar
  • CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

32/45
pubblicità

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

  • Black Shaman - Marc Marcel
  • Pages - Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
  • Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople - Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
  • Words For Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz

33/45

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • lemental - Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
  • We Insist 2025! - Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
  • Portrait - Samara Joy
  • Fly - Michael Mayo
  • Live at Vic's Las Vegas - Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

34/45
pubblicità

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Wintersongs - Laila Biali
  • The Gift Of Love - Jennifer Hudson
  • Who Believes In Angels? - Elton John & Brandi Carlile
  • Harlequin - Lady Gaga
  • A Matter Of Time - Laufey
  • The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 - Barbra Streisand

35/45

Best Traditional Country Album

  • Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett
  • American Romance - Lukas Nelson
  • Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson
  • Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price
  • Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top

36/45
pubblicità

Best Contemporary Country Album

  • Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
  • Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
  • Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church
  • Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
  • Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert

37/45

Best Americana Album

  • BIG MONEY - Jon Batiste
  • Bloom - Larkin Poe
  • Last Leaf On The Tree - Willie Nelson
  • So Long Little Miss Sunshine - Molly Tuttle
  • Middle - Jesse Welles

38/45
pubblicità

Best Folk Album

  • What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow - Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
  • Crown Of Roses - Patty Griffin
  • Wild And Clear And Blue - I'm With Her
  • Foxes In The Snow - Jason Isbell
  • Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24 - Jesse Welles

39/45

Best Gospel Album

  • Sunny Days - Yolanda Adams
  • Tasha - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Live Breathe Fight - Tamela Mann
  • Only On The Road Live - Tye Tribbett
  • Heart Of Mine - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

40/45
pubblicità

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • CHILD OF GOD II - Forrest Frank
  • Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed
  • King Of Hearts - Brandon Lake
  • Reconstruction - Lecrae
  • Let The Church Sing - Tauren Wells

41/45

Best Latin Pop Album

  • Cosa Nuestra - Rauw Alejandro
  • BOGOTÁ DELUXE - Andrés Cepeda
  • Tropicoqueta - KAROL G
  • Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade
  • ¿Y ahora qué? - Alejandro Sanz

42/45
pubblicità

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • Genes Rebeldes - Aterciopelados
  • ASTROPICAL - Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
  • PAPOTA - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
  • ALGORHYTHM - Los Wizzards
  • Novela - Fito Paez

43/45

Best Reggae Album

  • Treasure Self Love - Lila Iké
  • Heart & Soul - Vybz Kartel
  • BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
  • From Within - Mortimer
  • No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal

44/45
pubblicità

Best Music Video

  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • So Be It - Clipse
  • Anxiety - Doechii
  • Love - OK Go
  • Young Lion - Sade

45/45
pubblicità

Leggi anche

Musica

Irama, testo e significato del singolo Senz’anima che esce oggi

Musica

Grammy Awards 2026, tutte le nomination principali

Cinema

Anna, trama e cast del film con Monica Guerritore nei panni di Magnani

Cinema

Anemone, trama e cast del film con Daniel Day-Lewis al cinema da oggi

Serie TV

Maxton Hall, cosa sapere sulla stagione 2 in uscita il 7 novembre