Grammy Awards 2026, tutte le nomination principali

Introduzione
Annunciate tutte le nomination della 68esima edizione dei Grammy Awards. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà domenica 1° febbraio 2026 sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Tra gli artisti nominati troviamo Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny e Sabrina Carpenter
Quello che devi sapere
Grammy Awards 2026, le nomination
Oggi, venerdì 7 novembre, la Recording Academy ha svelato le nomination dei Grammy Awards 2026. Le candidature sono state annunciate nella diretta visibile sul sito ufficiale e sul canale YouTube della Recording Academy.
Grammy Awards 2026, i presenter delle nomination
Numerosi volti del mondo della musica e dello spettacolo si sono succeduti negli annunci delle nomination: da Chappell Roan a Sabrina Carpenter passando per Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Smith e Lizzo. Ecco la lista di tutti i presenter:
- Angélique Kidjo
- Brandi Carlile
- Cece Winans
- Chappell Roan
- David Foster
- Doechii
- Dr. Chelsey Green
- Gayle King
- Jon Batiste
- Karol G
- Little Big Town
- Lizzo
- Masaki Koine
- Mumford & Sons
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sam Smith
Grammy Awards 2026, la cerimonia
La cerimonia di premiazione della 68esima edizione dei Grammy Awards si terrà domenica 1° febbraio 2026. Lo show avrà luogo sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles.
Grammy Awards 2026, le novità
Stando a quanto riportato sul sito ufficiale dei Grammy Awards, le categorie totali sono ben novantacinque. Come già rivelato, quest’anno la Recording Academy ha introdotto due nuove categorie: Best Traditional Country Album e Best Album Cover. Harvey Mason jr. ha parlato di questo cambiamento: “Ogni anno, durante la revisione dei premi e delle nomination, ci concentriamo sul perfezionamento delle nostre regole, sulla scoperta di tutto ciò che non funziona più e sulla garanzia di celebrare la nostra comunità creativa nel modo più significativo possibile”.
Record Of The Year
- DTMF - Bad Bunny
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety - Doechii
- WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- Anxiety - Doechii
- APT. - Bruno Mars, Rosé
- DtMF - Bad Bunny
- Golden da KPop Demon Hunters
- luther - Kendrick Lamar e SZA
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
- DAISIES - Justin Bieber
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease - Lady Gaga
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- Messy - Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Golden - HUNTR/X
- Gabriela - KATSEYE
- APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA
- VOLTAGE - Skrillex
- End Of Summer - Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco
Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae
Illegal - PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- EUSEXUA - FKA twigs
- Ten Days - Fred again..
- Fancy That - PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale - RÜFÜS DU SOL
- F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 - Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
- Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) - Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
- Don't Forget About Us - FKAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
- A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix - Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- Galvanize - Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
- Golden - David Guetta REM/X - David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Rock Performance
- U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Mirtazapine - Hayley Williams
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
- Night Terror - Dream Theater
- Lachryma - Ghost
- Emergence - Sleep Token
- Soft Spine - Spiritbox
- BIRDS - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Nine Inch Nails
- Caramel - Sleep Token
- Glum - Hayley Williams
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Zombie - YUNGBLUD
Best Rock Album
- private music - Deftones
- I quit - HAIM
- From Zero - Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Idols - YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver
- Alone - The Cure
- SEEIN' STARS - Turnstile
- mangetout - Wet Leg
- Parachute - Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
- SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver
- Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
- DON'T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator
- moisturizer - Wet Leg
- Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
- YUKON - Justin Bieber
- It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Folded - Kehlani
- MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas
- Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Here We Are - Durand Bernarr
- UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway
- LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi
- Crybaby - SZA
- VIBES DON'T LIE - Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
Folded - Kehlani
Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Overqualified - Durand Bernarr
YES IT IS - Leon Thomas
Best Progressive R&B Album
- BLOOM - Durand Bernarr
- Adjust Brightness - Bilal
- LOVE ON DIGITAL - Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas - FLO
- Come As You Are - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
- BELOVED - GIVĒON
- Why Not More? - Coco Jones
- The Crown - Ledisi
- Escape Room - Teyana Taylor
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
- Outside - Cardi B
- Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
- Anxiety - Doechii
- tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
- Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Proud Of Me - Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
- Wholeheartedly - JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
- luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
- Anxiety - Doechii
- The Birds Don't Sing - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire
- Sticky - Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- TGIF - GloRilla
- tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Best Rap Album
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- GLORIOUS - GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly - JID
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Shaman - Marc Marcel
- Pages - Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
- Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople - Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
- Words For Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- lemental - Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
- We Insist 2025! - Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
- Portrait - Samara Joy
- Fly - Michael Mayo
- Live at Vic's Las Vegas - Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Wintersongs - Laila Biali
- The Gift Of Love - Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes In Angels? - Elton John & Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin - Lady Gaga
- A Matter Of Time - Laufey
- The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 - Barbra Streisand
Best Traditional Country Album
- Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett
- American Romance - Lukas Nelson
- Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price
- Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
- Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
- Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert
Best Americana Album
- BIG MONEY - Jon Batiste
- Bloom - Larkin Poe
- Last Leaf On The Tree - Willie Nelson
- So Long Little Miss Sunshine - Molly Tuttle
- Middle - Jesse Welles
Best Folk Album
- What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow - Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
- Crown Of Roses - Patty Griffin
- Wild And Clear And Blue - I'm With Her
- Foxes In The Snow - Jason Isbell
- Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24 - Jesse Welles
Best Gospel Album
- Sunny Days - Yolanda Adams
- Tasha - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight - Tamela Mann
- Only On The Road Live - Tye Tribbett
- Heart Of Mine - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- CHILD OF GOD II - Forrest Frank
- Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed
- King Of Hearts - Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction - Lecrae
- Let The Church Sing - Tauren Wells
Best Latin Pop Album
- Cosa Nuestra - Rauw Alejandro
- BOGOTÁ DELUXE - Andrés Cepeda
- Tropicoqueta - KAROL G
- Cancionera - Natalia Lafourcade
- ¿Y ahora qué? - Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Genes Rebeldes - Aterciopelados
- ASTROPICAL - Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
- PAPOTA - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- ALGORHYTHM - Los Wizzards
- Novela - Fito Paez
Best Reggae Album
- Treasure Self Love - Lila Iké
- Heart & Soul - Vybz Kartel
- BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
- From Within - Mortimer
- No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal
Best Music Video
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- So Be It - Clipse
- Anxiety - Doechii
- Love - OK Go
- Young Lion - Sade