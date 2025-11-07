Grammy Awards 2026, tutte le nomination principali

Stando a quanto riportato sul sito ufficiale dei Grammy Awards, le categorie totali sono ben novantacinque. Come già rivelato, quest’anno la Recording Academy ha introdotto due nuove categorie: Best Traditional Country Album e Best Album Cover. Harvey Mason jr. ha parlato di questo cambiamento: “Ogni anno, durante la revisione dei premi e delle nomination, ci concentriamo sul perfezionamento delle nostre regole, sulla scoperta di tutto ciò che non funziona più e sulla garanzia di celebrare la nostra comunità creativa nel modo più significativo possibile”.