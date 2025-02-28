BRIT Awards 2025, tutto quello che c'è da sapere

Introduzione
Sabato 1° marzo Jack Whitehall condurrà i BRIT Awards 2025 dal palco della O2 Arena della capitale inglese. Ecco la guida completa all’atteso show: dai performer agli artisti nominati
Quello che devi sapere
BRIT Awards 2025, tutto pronto per la nuova edizione
I BRIT Awards 2025 sono la 45esima edizione dei prestigiosi premi assegnati ad artisti britannici e non solo.
BRIT Awards 2025, quando si svolgono
La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà sabato 1° marzo.
BRIT Awards 2025, dove si svolgono
L’evento avrà luogo presso la O2 Arena di Londra.
BRIT Awards 2025, chi conduce
I BRIT Awards saranno condotti da Jack Whitehall.
BRIT Awards, quante edizioni ha condotto Jack Whitehall
Jack Whitehall ha già condotto lo show nel 2018, 2019, 2020 e 2021.
BRIT Awards 2025, chi si esibisce
I performer della serata saranno JADE, Sabrina Carpenter, le The Last Dinner Party e Myles Smith. Presenti anche Teddy Swims, Sam Fender, Lola Young e gli Ezra Collective con Jorja Smith
BRIT Awards 2025, chi sono gli artisti nominati (prima parte)
Ecco la prima parte delle nomination di questa edizione:
Song of the Year:
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI
- KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Somedays
Best New Artist:
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artist Of The Year:
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
BRIT Awards 2025, chi sono gli artisti nominati (seconda parte)
Ecco la seconda parte delle nomination di questa edizione:
Group Of The Year:
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
International Group Of The Year:
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Dance Act:
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Pop Act:
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
BRIT Awards 2025, chi sono gli artisti nominati (terza parte)
Ecco la terza parte delle nomination di questa edizione:
R&B Act:
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE
Alternative/Rock Act:
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
International Artist Of The Year:
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
BRIT Awards 2025, chi sono gli artisti nominati (quarta parte)
Ecco la quarta parte delle nomination di questa edizione:
International Song Of The Year:
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY
Mastercard Album Of The Year:
- Charli xcx - BRAT
- The Cure - Songs of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy
BRIT Awards, da quando si svolgono
La prima edizione dei BRIT Awards si è tenuta nel 1977.
BRIT Awards, ogni quanto si svolgono
I BRIT Awards si svolgono ogni anno.
BRIT Awards 2025, chi ha ricevuto più nomination
Charli xcx è l'artista più nominata dell'edizione 2025 con ben cinque candidature.
BRIT Awards, perché sono famosi
Nel corso degli anni i BRIT Awards hanno conquistato sempre maggior popolarità grazie anche ad alcuni momenti di spettacolo entrati nella storia della musica.
BRIT Awards, le esibizioni più famose
Tra le esibizioni più famose viste sul palco dei BRIT Awards, ricordiamo le performance delle Little Mix, Adele e Madonna.
BRIT Awards, chi ha vinto più statuette
L’artista più premiato della storia è Robbie Williams con tredici statuette, seguono Adele e i Coldplay, rispettivamente a quota dodici e nove.
BRIT Awards, un momento storico
Tra i momenti più famosi della cerimonia ricordiamo il trionfo delle Little Mix come Best British Group nel 2021.
BRIT Awards, il successo social
L’account Instagram dei BRIT Awards conta oltre 780.000 follower.
